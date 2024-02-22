All Updates On Travis Kelce’s First Day In Australia To See Girlfriend Taylor Swift After the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift left for Australia as the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their second consecutive SB win in the Kansas parade. Kelce left behind with his winning team managed the TNT fervor single-handedly. Videos of him singing the same songs as Taylor did on the sidelines, reminded fans of her, despite her absence. Now, far from the NFL land, he heads to catch up on Taylor Swift creating a stir in the headlines.

Travis Kelce’s mania officially hit Australia as the NFL star arrived to reunite with pop icon Taylor Swift. After celebrating his team’s Super Bowl victory, Kelce caught a ride from Honolulu to Australia on Swift’s private jet. His arrival has captured the attention of Australian media, with news channels across the country covering his landing at the Sydney Airport.

In a viral photo, Kelce was spotted as he descended the steps of Swift’s private jet. Consequently, he was accompanied by airport staff and security. Dressed in a dark tracksuit and baseball cap, Kelce was also joined by his friend and golfing buddy, Ross Travis. The pair headed to the Crown in Barangaroo, where reports suggest Taylor Swift is staying.

Kelce’s arrival in Australia caused much frenzy amongst the Australian media houses, who gave away different angles. Multiple television screens across the country aired footage of Kelce’s plane landing, demonstrating the widespread coverage of his visit. Furthermore, Travis Kelce is anticipated to attend Swift’s upcoming shows in Sydney over the weekend.

However, a segment of outlets also used the news to highlight the negative side of climate activist Taylor Swift whose private jet carried Travis Kelce on his trans-Pacific journey. Despite the mix, the limelights never left the couple as the two were seen spending leisure time in Australia.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Stylish Escapades in Australia

Travis Kelce, accompanied by his wingman and former Chiefs teammate Ross Travis, touched down in Sydney for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Kelce who never compromises on style, entered Sydney in his chic look. Sporting an all-black ensemble paired with white shoes, a black baseball cap, and a black bag, he was seen descending the private jet. Upon arrival, he smoothly transitioned into a waiting car that whisked him away to the hotel.

The duo didn’t waste any time diving into the local sights, with Taylor and Travis embarking on a visit to the Sydney Zoo. Taylor donned a wild orchid pink strappy top, denim jacket, denim shorts, white shoes, and sunglasses, while Travis also opted for paisley shorts, a black sweatshirt, white shoes, a baseball cap, and sunglasses. As they strolled through the zoo, their arms were intertwined affectionately, as seen in the clicks.

According to reports from Channel 9, the couple indulged in hand-feeding kangaroos during their zoo visit. They were spotted snapping selfies and enjoying each other’s company as they explored the sights together. Moreover, it will be a sight to see Travis Kelce hype up his girl Taylor Swift, as she hypes him whether it’s after a 13-hour journey or at a party after the big win.