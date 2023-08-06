3 Days After Running Out Sanju Samson In Trinidad, Kyle Mayers Nails Direct Hit To Dismiss Suryakumar Yadav in Guyana T20I

Kyle Mayers is playing the role of an all-rounder in true sense in the ongoing T20I series between West Indies and India. Although he is yet to contribute significantly with his primary skill set, Mayers has ensured to thrive as a fielder by successfully nailing direct-hits in the first two matches. While Mayers had brought an end to Sanju Samson‘s innings in Trinidad, he dismissed Suryakumar Yadav in Guyana today.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 to replace opener Shubman Gill (7) in the middle, Yadav’s stay didn’t last long at the Providence Stadium. Yadav, who has failed in putting on display the best of forms on this tour thus far, has scored 100 runs across five innings at an average and strike rate of 20 and 96.15 respectively.

Kyle Mayers Nails Direct Hit To Dismiss Suryakumar Yadav In Guyana T20I

It all happened on the third delivery of the fourth over when India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan nudged an Obed McCoy delivery on the leg side to sneak a run.

Unlike a large number of run-outs, the two batters weren’t part of any miscommunication on this particular occasion. It’s just that the fielder’s prowess found one of them short of the crease.

Fielding at short mid-wicket, Mayers was quick on his feet in moving towards his left. Having picked the ball and thrown it at the stumps in one go, the 30-year old player performed the basics to perfection. With the ball hitting the stumps, Yadav’s dismissal was all but confirmed especially after he started to walk back towards the pavilion on his own without even waiting for third umpire Gregory Brathwaite’s decision.

Kyle Mayers Had Run Out Sanju Samson In Trinidad

Not required to bowl in the previous match at the Brian Lara Stadium, Mayers had single-handedly affected a potentially match-winning dismissal after failing with the bat in hand in the first innings.

India, who were in a winning position when needing 37 runs in five overs with six wickets in hand, lost captain Hardik Pandya and Samson within the first three balls of what proved to be a game-changing over.

Samson, who missed out on an opportunity of playing a titular role in a run-chase, was found wanting by Mayers’ throw at the striker’s end. Responding positively to all-rounder Axar Patel‘s call, even Samson wasn’t able to complete a quick single on Thursday.