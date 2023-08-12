3 Months After Hitting Fastest IPL 50, Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes 4th Youngest To Score T20I Fifty for India

In what is turning out to be a dream year for Yashasvi Jaiswal, it took the southpaw batter mere three years time from registering the fastest IPL half-century ever to becoming the 4th youngest Indian to score a T20I fifty.Playing his maiden White-Ball international series in the ongoing India’s tour of West Indies 2023, it took only a couples of matches for the 21-year-old to register his maiden T20I fifty. In the process, he also paired alongside Shubman Gill to stich together the joint-highest first wicket partnership in T20Is for India.

It took mere 33 deliveries for Jaiswal to smash his first ever T20I half-century with the help of nine fours. He eventually went on to score an unbeaten 84* (51) with the assistance of 11 fours and three sixes, and guided India to a victory by 9 wickets.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes 4th Youngest To Score T20I Fifty for India

Awarded with the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his scintillating innings, Jaiswal also became the fourth-youngest player to score a T20I half-century for India at 21 years and 227 days. The ones above him are Rohit Sharma (20 years 143 days in 2007), Tilak Varma (20 years 271 days in 2023), and Rishabh Pant (21 years 38 days in 2018).

Rohit (50*) had scored his maiden T20I fifty against South Africa in Durban during the ICC World Twenty20. It was, in fact, his maiden T20I innings. Just like Jaiswal, Tilak Varma (51) had also scored his maiden T20I half-century in only his second innings – during the second match of the ongoing series against the Windies. Pant, on the other hand, had scored his first T20I fifty (58) during his seventh innings. It was the third T20I of West Indies tour of India 2018 in Chennai.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Had Hit The Fastest IPL Half-Century In 2023

Rajasthan Royals opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal had left everyone awe-inspired when he broke the record for hitting the fastest fifty in the history of Indian Premier League.

Just three months ago, during Rajasthan’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023, Jaiswal got to the feat in mere 13 deliveries at the Eden Gardens. He had broken the record previously held jointly by KL Rahul (for Kings XI Punjab versus Delhi Daredevils in 2018) and Pat Cummins (for KKR versus Mumbai Indians in 2022) off 14 deliveries.