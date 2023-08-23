3 Years Before Shane Watson Replaced Darren Lehmann On Test Debut, They Were Together Called-Up To Australian Squad For South Africa Tour

Former all-rounder Shane Watson had earned a maiden Test call-up to the national team for Australia’s tour of South Africa 2002. Former batter and head coach Darren Lehmann also received a call-up for a Test comeback after a wait of three years for the same tour.

It was a significant moment in both players’ careers, but they warmed the bench throughout the three-match series as Australia didn’t change their Playing XI even once.

Interestingly, it required for Watson three more years to be handed a Test debut in 2005. Interestingly, the same had happened at the expense of Lehmann. Watson, who was rated extremely highly among the Australian fraternity, spent three years after his ODI debut to wear the baggy green. He later played 70 international matches across formats (18 Tests, 30 ODIs and 22 T20Is) under Lehmann as a head coach.

Shane Watson Had Replaced Darren Lehmann On Test Debut

Having represented Australia in 27 ODIs until then, Watson’s Test debut had come at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the New Year’s Test in 2005. While he dismissed Pakistan’s Younis Khan to pick his first wicket across the 19 overs that he bowled in both the innings, the right-handed batter scored 31 (62) in the only batting opportunity that came his way.

Watson, who played for Queensland in Pura Cup 2004/05 (now known as Sheffield Shield), impressed everyone with both the bat and the ball. He scored 991 runs at an average of 42 including a century and three half-centuries. 16 wickets to go with his batting heroics were enough to impress the selectors to hand him a Test berth.

Watson, however, found a spot in the Australian Playing XI as Lehmann’s replacement. Amid a rough patch with the bat in hand, Lehmann was “not dropped” but “left out” for the sake of better balance as per then-Australian captain Ricky Ponting.

“As far as I’m concerned he [Darren Lehmann] hasn’t been dropped. He’s just been left out of the side because of us trying to get the balance right for the team. He’s totally accepted that. It’s not the end of him.”

Lehmann, however, couldn’t add to his tally of 27 Tests until then. VB Series, a triangular contest also involving West Indies, which followed Pakistan Tests, was the last time when he played cricket at the highest level.

Shane Watson And Darren Lehmann Were Called-Up To Australian Squad For South Africa Tour 2002

Lehmann gave his all in the Pura Cup 2001/02 to earn a way back into the squad. The left-handed batter scored 772 runs in seven matches at an average of 64.33 for South Australia.

Watson, who is originally from Queensland, was representing Tasmania in that tournament. It was the 20-year old player’s terrific bowling that gave him an edge over other options. He picked 22 wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.36. With the bat, he scored 292 runs with the help of three half-centuries.

Ponting, who played a couple of matches for Tasmania that season, observed Watson from closed quarters. Regardless of the same, Watson had to wait for a Test debut till 2005. Lehmann, meanwhile, played his next Test later that year itself. 2003, a career-best year for him personally in the format, saw him scoring three centuries and two half-centuries.