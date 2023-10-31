“36 Thappe Lag Gaye”: Wasim Akram Takes A Dig At ‘Guiltless’ Moin Khan For Claiming Sourav Ganguly Bump Catch In Chennai Test

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram made sure to hilariously express his disapproval of fellow teammate and wicket-keeper batter Moin Khan for claiming a bump catch to dismiss former India captain Sourav Ganguly during the popular Chennai Test.

Claiming to have not realized that the ball had bounced on the turf before finding a place inside his gloves even 24 years after the incident, Khan sheepishly confessed during a recent interaction with A Sports that he would have gone ahead with the appeal even if he was aware that the catch was not clean.

Chasing a 271-run target in the first Test of Pakistan’s tour of India 1999 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, India had lost four wickets even before touching the three-figure mark. In the 42nd over bowled by spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, Ganguly had become the victim of one of worst decisions made by on-field umpires.

Contrary to Khan’s claim, Mushtaq had bowled a full length delivery outside the off-stump which Ganguly had driven (not punched off the back foot) in the direction of cover point. However, the ball hit the shin pad of Azhar Mahmood (at silly point) and ballooned in the air after making contact with the ground initially.

From behind the stumps, a vigilant Khan dived forward and went ahead with a confident appeal despite the ball touching the ground again. Strangely, the umpire hadn’t opted for the third umpire’s suggestion and consulted with square leg umpire to confirm whether the catch was clean or not. The latter was as convinced as ever that it indeed was, and Ganguly was unbelievably adjudged out caught.

“36 thappe lag gaye san [The ball had bounced 36 times]”, Akram hilariously interjected Khan just as he was about to narrate the incident on A Sports’ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 show named The Pavilion. “The ball had bounced twice on the ground before I had taken the catch. It felt that the ball hit directly on Azhar Mahmood’s pad and it ballooned up in the air. I, then, dived and caught the ball and was pretty much confident that it was a clean catch. Nobody, including umpire Steve Dunne, knew that the ball had bounced twice,” Khan said.

Wasim Akram Narrates Nail-Biting Deciding Moments Of Chennai Test

The Chepauk crowd had witnessed an absolute cliffhanger as the arch-rivals were facing each other in the format after a nine-year gap. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar was in the midst of one of his very special last-man standing knocks while chasing.

With India 17 runs away from gaining a 1-0 series lead, Pakistan skipper Akram had to rely on his champion spinner Mushtaq to get rid of the Master Blaster, who was batting comfortably having smashed an 18th Test century.

It is worth of a mention that Mushtaq had earlier requested Akram to take him out of the attack as Tendulkar was facing no difficulty in facing him. However, Akram had a plan which luckily worked for the visitors.

“All the fielders were on the boundary. Only I was standing at extra cover halfway inside the ground as we wanted [Sachin] Tendulkar to take a single. I told Saqlain [Mushfaq] to bowl him a flighted Doosra outside the off-stump, so that he is compelled to hit you towards mid-wicket. That risk had to be taken, otherwise he would have dealt in singles and won the match for India,” Akram narrated. “Saqlain bowled the very delivery as planned and Sachin went for the hit. The ball took the edge of his bat, went high up in the air with me under it. With the Chennai crowd yelling at me to drop the catch, I just told myself to stay in balance and keep the eyes on the ball. I took the catch in the Australian style [reverse cup] and we ultimately won the match.”

Post Tendulkar’s dismissal, the remaining three Indian tail-enders could only add a combined of four runs to register a 12-run loss. An inconsolable Tendulkar was go gutted that he didn’t even turn up to receive his Player of the Match award for an outstanding knock of 136 (273).

In spite of political tension between the two countries soaring high on the back of Kargil War, the match is fondly remembered for the spectators exhibiting graciousness in defeat. The neighbours had won the hearts of the passionate fans in the stands, who rose in unison to give them a standing ovation for competing the way they did. Humbled by their gesture, the Pakistani players had taken a victory lap of the stadium to acknowledge the same.