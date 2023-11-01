“He Was So Depressed”: How Moin Khan Fought For Wasim Akram’s Spot In Pakistani Squad Post 1999 World Cup

Legendary Wasim Akram was on the verge of being dropped both as a captain and a player after Pakistan’s drubbing in the final match of ICC Cricket World Cup 1999. Had it not been for former captain Moin Khan‘s interference in the form of accepting captaincy on one condition, Akram might have had to stay away from the sport for quite some time.

Vice-captain to Akram for over a year, Khan was always tipped to succeed him as a captain. Part of A Sports’ popular ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 show named The Pavilion, Khan recalled how he used to wonder about selectors constantly reminding him of his future as Pakistan’s captain despite Akram doing exceedingly well.

“Toh finally jab 1999 ka World Cup khatm hua, uske baad mujhe kaptaan announce kiya gaya. Toh us waqt maine shart rakh di thi badi clearly, unko maine kaha Wasim Bhai team mein honge toh main kaptaani karunga aur inhone Wasim Bhai ko drop kar diya tha us team se [When 1999 World Cup ended, I was announced Pakistan’s captain. I clearly informed the selectors at the time that I want Wasim Akram part of the squad. The selectors had decided to drop him],” Khan told A Sports. “Wasim bhai ko I don’t know yaad hoga ya nahin, main inke paas ghar pe personally gaya tha ki maine kaha aapko cricket khelni hai [I don’t know if Akram remembers it or not but I personally went to his home and asked him to continue playing cricket]. He was so depressed.“

Furthermore, Khan made it a point that Akram wasn’t just doing well just as a player but as a captain as well. Readers must note that Akram went on to play for four more years including representing Pakistan in the next World Cup in 2003.

If truth be told, Khan was quiet right about Akram’s form. It is noteworthy that the left-arm pacer had picked 22 wickets across 16 ODIs in 1998 and 33 wickets across 27 ODIs in 1999. Other than being Pakistan’s second and fourth-highest wicket-taker in 1998 and 1999 respectively, Akram had also contributed with the bat in this period.

Moin Khan Hadn’t Led Pakistan Immediately After 1999 World Cup

Contrary to what Khan claims in the aforementioned video, he didn’t lead Pakistan immediately after the conclusion of 1999 World Cup. In fact, Akram was retained as the captain after the tournament. Having led Pakistan thrice across formats before 1999, Khan’s fourth instance of leading the country had come in a match Akram missed during Pakistan’s tour of Canada 1999.

The following month, a similar opportunity witnessed Khan captaining Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. With Akram their designated captain in both these competitions and the subsequent tour of Australia, it was only after a Test and a triangular series down under that he was sacked as captain.

Interestingly, batter Saeed Anwar had led Pakistan in a three-match ODI and Test series against Sri Lanka at home in 2000. Khan, who was handed the reigns in the third Sri Lanka Test in Karachi in Anwar’s absence, finally received an opportunity as a full-time captain during Coca-Cola Cup which had begun a few days after Pakistan hosted Sri Lanka.

Khan, who led Pakistan to a title win in his first assignment, had called the shots in a total of 34 ODIs – winning 20 at a win percentage of 58.82. In Test cricket, Khan had led Pakistan to four wins, two losses and six draws across 13 matches.

However, right after winning and drawing a Test each in New Zealand in 2001, it was Khan’s turn to be laid off as captain. In 47 matches across formats as a captain, he scored just 839 runs at a poor average of 22.07. Considered as an attacking player generally, he was accused of being a very defensive captain. Although he was replaced by Inzamam-ul-Haq for a Test in Hamilton, legendary Waqar Younis had led Pakistan till 2003 World Cup.