6 Days After Trolling Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan Takes A Dig At Pakistani Fielders: ‘Never Ending Love Story’

Not in contention for the national team in any format, veteran Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan appears to have upped his social media game on the back of posting hilarious comments to belittle both a former teammate and current international cricketers. Having trolled another Indian veteran in Cheteshwar Pujara on Instagram six days ago, Dhawan took a dig at Pakistani fielders on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

If truth be told, Dhawan has always been popular across social media platforms, particularly Instagram. Speaking of the numbers, nearly 15 million followers on the platform is just a testament to the same. It’s just that the last week has witnessed him registering two more instances which have further augmented his reputation as a jolly individual.

Shikhar Dhawan Takes A Dig At Pakistani Fielders

Dhawan, 37, has joined former Indian cricketers namely Virender Sehwag and Irfan Pathan in terms not letting an opportunity of mocking Pakistani cricketers go waste. In addition to his comment, one also has to give it to the left-handed batter for sharing an instantaneous reaction on the matter.

Fielding during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match against Australia in Hyderabad, Pakistani cricketers Mohammad Wasim Jr (1/63) and Mohammad Nawaz (1/34) became victims of Dhawan’s mockery after their involvement in a hilarious fielding mix-up.

It all had happened on the first delivery of the 23rd over when Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne (40) played a Haris Rauf (1/97) delivery towards the deep square leg region. Both Wasim and Nawaz, stationed as boundary riders, ran towards the ball but only in anticipation of the other person stopping the ball from touching the boundary rope.

As a result, the two were left with no option than to witness the ball bisecting them to gift the batter a boundary. Having eventually realized his mistake, Nawaz did try to make late amends but to no avail.

While such a fielding lapse can happen with any cricket team at the highest level, the number of times Pakistani fielders have been part of such blunders is astonishingly amusing, to say the least. Thus, become a source of inspiration for Dhawan’s latest post on X.

“Pakistan & fielding never ending love story,” wrote Dhawan before using three emojis and a couple of hashtags.

Shikhar Dhawan Had Trolled Cheteshwar Pujara Before The Start Of Irani Cup

It wasn’t too long ago when Dhawan hadn’t spared Pujara after the latter uploaded an Instagram post around his preparations for the recently concluded Irani Cup 2023 in Rajkot.

Not part of the Indian team much like Dhawan, 35-year old Pujara continues to take part in domestic competitions unlike the Punjab Kings captain.

Batting in what appeared to be an open-net setup arranged for him before the start of Saurashtra vs Rest Of India clash, Pujara had taken to Instagram to announce his arrival for a new domestic season.

The most-liked comment under Pujara’s post on Wednesday, Dhawan had insisted that Pujara shouldn’t be blocking a youngster’s spot by playing domestic tournaments. Making it a point to divert Pujara’s attention towards his age, Dhawan had even written how the Irani trophy has become a Naani [Maternal Grandmother] trophy for him.

It is to be noted that Dhawan hasn’t played a competitive match since leading Kings to the eighth position during Indian Premier League 2023 over four months ago. Pujara, on the other hand, had last played for India during ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023 final against Australia at The Oval in June.