7 Months After Asking Selectors To Go To A Fashion Show, Livid Sunil Gavaskar Wants Nobody To Question Them Around R Ashwin Asia Cup Non-Selection

As one would normally expect someone of his stature to be, legendary Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar comes across as pretty logical and pragmatic whilst expressing an opinion on an issue or a cricketer. However, the very same Gavaskar can also showcase his angry side while commenting on a serious topic.

Not known to mince his words, Gavaskar most recently lashed out at critics for needlessly creating panic/confusion with respect to India’s Asia Cup 2023 squad announced a couple of days ago.

Interestingly, the ‘Little Master’ himself had criticized the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee for not including Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan in the Test squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy around seven months ago.

Livid Sunil Gavaskar Wants Nobody To Question Them Around R Ashwin Asia Cup Non-Selection

Gavaskar’s livid side came to the fore during an interaction with senior journalist Vikrant Gupta during his segment on Sports Tak. Gupta had a fan question for Gavaskar regarding Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin‘s absence from Asia Cup squad, and whether the selectors should’ve picked him or not.

Irrespective of his reservations around the squad or his personal opinion on Ashwin’s non-selection, Gavaskar stressed on the need to back the squad already selected and stay away from unnecessary controversies as quite a few players would naturally feel that they were unlucky to not be part of multi-team events.

“There are a few players who would consider themselves unlucky for having missed out from the squad. But, whatever it is, there is no need to talk about any Ashwin-Bashwin [more like comparing him to any Tom-Dick-Harry]. ‘Why haven’t we picked him, or why not that guy?’ – talks as such are only creating controversies. The team has been set, if you don’t like it, don’t watch the matches.”

Not only from the Asia Cup point of view, but Gavaskar made the comment with respect to ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as well as more or less the same squad will get picked for the world event too (as confirmed by chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar).

However, a significant section of fans were seen criticizing Gavaskar for his choice of words for the veteran cricketer, wherein he reduces his stature (perhaps inadvertently) to just another spinner in the country. Having said that, readers must note that Gavaskar had publicly expressed support for the 36-year-old when he was left out of Indian World Test Championship final Playing XI earlier this year.

Sunil Gavaskar Had Asked Selectors To Go To A Fashion Show Over Sarfaraz Khan Non-Selection

Despite having amassed 2,289 runs across 22 first-class innings at an average of 134.64 including nine centuries (two double hundreds and a triple ton) and five half-centuries since 2019, Sarfaraz Khan failed to earn a much-deserved national call-up for the New Zealand white-ball series and the first two Australia Tests in 2023.

Fans, experts, and former cricketers including Gavaskar were all over the selectors like a rash for ignoring Sarfaraz in spite of his astounding numbers. Apart from Khan, other top domestic performers namely Priyank Panchal and Abhimanyu Easwaran have not made the cut even after remaining insanely consistent in the domestic circuit over the years.

“If you are looking for only slim and trim guys, then might as well go to a fashion show and find some other models and give a bat and ball in their hands and then improve them. That’s not the way cricket goes. You have cricketers in all shapes and sizes. Don’t go by the size, go by the scores or wickets. He is not staying off the field when he scores a hundred. He is back on the field again. So, all that tells you is that the man is fit,” remarked Gavaskar to India Today on Sarfaraz’s non-selection in January 2023.

In fact, three months before Gavaskar’s aforementioned comments, Chetan Sharma had termed Sarfaraz “a serious contender” for an India call-up especially for Bangladesh tour last year. The call, however, is yet to arrive. Sharma, meanwhile, had to tender resignation from the post after his involvement in a sting operation in February this year.