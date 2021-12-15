“A good chef knows what to show and what not to”: Pragyan Ojha takes sly dig at Virat Kohli after his pre departure press conference for South Africa tour

Pragyan Ojha takes sly dig at Virat Kohli after latter addressed the press before India’s tour of South Africa to commence from December 26.

It has been a week full of turmoil for the BCCI and the latest account presented by Team India’s Test skipper Virat Kolhi on Wednesday has further taken a toll on their reputation before the stakeholders of Indian Cricket.

As Kohli kept going on with his version of what all transpired post his decision to quit the team’s T20I captaincy, and then being ousted as ODI captain as well before the press, fans and experts began shifting to the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, as the next target for presenting contradictory ‘facts’ on the same on December 9.

It is worth mentioning that Ganguly had in a media statement on December 9- a day after the selection committee’s decision to remove Kohli as Team India’s ODI captain, stated that the latter was requested not to step down as the team’s T20I skipper, but he refused.

But Kohli, contrary to Ganguly’s claims, stated on Wednesday (December 15) that no one had made any such requests before him and in fact his decision was welcomed by the BCCI as being in the best interest for the team moving forward.

Now, team India’s former left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha has taken a sly dig at Virat Kohli for blatantly speaking out the ‘facts’ before the press.

Former team India spinner and currently the Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA) representative in the IPL governing council- Pragyan Ojha has taken a sly dig at Virat Kohli for purportedly speaking out the bare facts pertaining the matter of his T20I and ODI captaincy of team India.

Referring him as a chef, on whose shoulder lies the responsibility of maintaining the reputation of the entire restaurant, Ojha perhaps tried to suggest that the 33-year-old should have done better before spilling beans on the matter as it is before the press.

A good chef knows what to show and what not to, when he is trying to prepare a delicious dish! As the reputation of the kitchen and the restaurant is on him. #JustAThought — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) December 15, 2021

Pragyan’s ‘thought’ is a bit amusing, given that the matter wouldn’t have brewed on to become a controversy had Ganguly not made such a statement (on December 9) especially when Kohli had not said a word after his ouster as India’s ODI captain.

The situation in fact, might have been presented simply: Kohli had decided to quit T20I captaincy and the BCCI agreed. Later, BCCI decided to replace him with Rohit Sharma as ODI skipper as well, with Kohli agreeing to the same.

The situation got murkier only because Mr. President had to make a claim (which seems a wild one as of now) only to be proved wrong by Kohli a few days later.