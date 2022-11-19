“A platform to come and celebrate the game”: Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan to launch Festival of Cricket post England’s T20 World Cup 2022 title triumph

Post becoming the only men’s team in the world to simultaneously have the ODI and T20 World Cup titles in their casket, England White-ball skipper Jos Buttler has decided to celebrate the sport itself with a three-day event next year.

Buttler has joined hands with England’s former skipper Eoin Morgan and present Test head coach Brendon McCullum for conduction of the same, with former and present England cricketers in Moeen Ali, Mark Butcher and Isa Guha already marking their attendance.

As per Morgan, the idea to come up with a festival as such was not pre-planned, but an outcome of a brief chat the aforementioned trio had with each other regarding the impact of some major events in their career so far.

ALSO READ: “There is a danger that cricket will follow football”: Eoin Morgan

While it were the 1999 and 2003 World Cups for Morgan and Buttler, it was the 2015 edition of the Cup for McCullum when he had made sure that the fraternity’s eyes were gazed at him due the fearless approach he operated with while opening the batting each time.

And just like the most happening decisions taken in life are often impulsive, this particular one too promises to be a great spectacle come July.

Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan to launch Festival of Cricket

In partnership with Brand Events, the Festival of Cricket will take place from July 14- July 16, at the Gunnersbury Park in London.

Incidentally July 14 is also the day when the England men’s Cricket team, of which both Morgan and Buttler were part of, had lifted their maiden ODI World Cup in the year 2019.

“We focus a lot on the wrongs of the game, but this will be a platform to come and celebrate the game. It will be for someone in love with cricket all their life, to someone who just wants to try something different,” remarked Morgan.

The event will comprise live music, food, cricket-based entertainment such as interactive challenges and showcases, and as summarized by Morgan: “You can come and have a go at umpiring, you can learn about the history of the game, practise slip catches, batting in a cage, learn how to commentate, or watch a bat being made.”