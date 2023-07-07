“Definitely A Smooch”: Eoin Morgan Urges Alex Carey To Behave As He Kisses Ball At Headingley

Australian wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey is the latest villain for the ever-emotional English cricket fans ever since he has affected the stumping against Jonny Bairstow during the previous Test at Lord’s. However, former England captain Eoin Morgan has come up with a rather bizarre way to criticize Carey by accusing him of having an intimate moment with the ball itself on the field of play!

Advertisement

It all happened during the final session of the first day of the ongoing third Test of Ashes 2023 at the Headingley Cricket Stadium. Australian skipper Pat Cummins bowled a short of length delivery to the in-form English batter Ben Duckett (2) with the ball taking the outside edge of his bat.

Carey went for a diving catch to his left with ball getting stuck in the webbing of his gloves all the way through till he landed on the ground. Post getting down on the ground the ball seemed to leave his gloves, but the 31-year-old somehow kissed the ball for some good couple of seconds before having it cleanly grabbed back.

Advertisement

Eoin Morgan Urges Alex Carey To Behave As He Kisses Ball At Headingley

As the slow-motion replay of the dismissal played out while zooming on the Carey catch, Eoin Morgan from the commentary box hilariously remarked that the Aussie wicket-keeper smooched the ball and further asked him to refrain from a public display of affection with the beautiful red ball.

The video clip of the Morgan’s comment is gaining quite some traction on the social media, which further adds up to the funny banter and exchange of words the present and former English and Aussie cricketers are having with each other in the Ashes.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/4sacinom/status/1676988850164334593?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Alex Carey Fails With The Bat On Day 1

Earlier in the day, Carey (8) failed to add some crucial runs with the lower order and found himself on the receiving end of Mark Wood‘s fiery spell of fast bowling. He became the fourth victim of the tall pacer who went on to pick a five-wicket haul.

It is worth of mention that Carey was one of the four Aussie batters to have received a reprieve by the English fielders, after Joe Root had dropped his catch at first slip to a Chris Woakes delivery during the 55th over.

Advertisement

While Root had dropped a fairly simple catch of centurion Mitchell Marsh (118) when he was batting at the score of 12, he again dropped one in the slip which could have resulted in Travis Head‘s dismissal. Jonny Bairstow from behind the stumps had also dropped a couple of catches in the first session.