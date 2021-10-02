A Singh Rajasthan Royals: Why is Kartik Tyagi not playing today’s IPL 2021 match vs CSK?

Kartik Tyagi not playing: Rajasthan Royals have made as many as five changes to their Playing XI for this match in Abu Dhabi.

During the 47th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has won the toss and chose to field.

“We would like to field first on this wicket. The past matches and the experience we have, it’s easier to chase. It has always been the same from the past two-three years. You need to show the character, commitment towards the franchise. I would like everyone to put in some great performances,” Samson told Star Sports at the toss.

Much like Samson, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni also wanted to field first. Unlike Rajasthan, Chennai have already qualified for the playoffs.

“We would have liked to bowl first, because the wicket here will stay the same. The weather will keep getting better from now, and it will be the perfect weather during the World Cup,” Dhoni told Star Sports at the toss.

Why is Kartik Tyagi not playing vs CSK?

While Royals have a chance of qualifying for the playoffs, the same will require a lot of permutations and combinations to go in their favour. In a bid to put their best foot forward, RR have made a mammoth total of five changes to their Playing XI.

As a result, RR have handed debuts to wicket-keeper batter Glenn Phillips and fast bowler Akash Singh. In addition to the two debutants, Royals have also included batter David Miller, all-rounder Shivam Dube and spinner Mayank Markande.

Phillips, 24, had represented New Zealand in 25 T20Is and a Test. In 144 T20s till date, Phillips’ 3,998 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 33.04 and 142.22 with the help of four centuries and 25 half-centuries.

Akash Singh, on the other hand, has played the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup for India. Having made his List A and T20 debut for Rajasthan earlier this year, 19-year old Akash is fairly inexperienced at the competitive level.

Talking about Super Kings, Dhoni also announced a couple of changes as Sam Curran and KM Asif have been included for Dwayne Bravo and Deepak Chahar.