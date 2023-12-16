Tied With CSK With 5 IPL Titles, Mumbai Indians Lose Instagram Followers Battle Vs MS Dhoni’s Team

The battle of Indian Premier League teams is not just limited to the ground, but off the field as well. All these franchises are brands and the followers on their social media handles play a vital role in increasing their reach globally. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the joint most successful IPL teams with five trophies, whereas they lead the social media numbers too.

After Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain of Mumbai, the fans were not happy and this was reflected on their Instagram handle as well. Before the announcement, they had 13.2 million Instagram followers and it has reduced to 12.8 million as of now. With this loss of around 400k followers, they have moved to second position in the list of most fans on Instagram.

With 13 million followers, Chennai is the most followed IPL team on Instagram. Captain MS Dhoni has played a big part in the same as he is the icon of the club. It is not that Chennai gained a lot of followers instantly, but a sudden increase in hate towards MI after Pandya’s appointment worked in their favour.

CSK Edge Mumbai Indians on Twitter As Well

Not just on Instagram, Chennai leads Mumbai on X as well. The Super Kings have 10.1 million followers as compared to 8.2 million of Mumbai. MI lost 400k followers on X too, they had 8.6 million followers before. Chennai are quite ahead of all the other teams on this platform and it will be tough for any team to surpass them.

Facebook is one such platform where Mumbai have the most numbers of followers. They have 14 million fans on Facebook, whereas Chennai are on the second position with 13 million. However, Facebook has lost its charm over the years with X and Instagram leading in popularity.

Despite not winning a single IPL title, Royal Challengers Bangalore‘s fanbase is great as well as they are the third-most followed IPL team. Being a new side, Gujarat Titans have also grown quite well on the back of two very successful seasons. It will be interesting to see how the numbers will look like after the next season.