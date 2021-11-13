Aakash Chopra Cricket Career: How many matches did Aakash Chopra play for India during his playing days?

Aakash Chopra Cricket Career: He has become one of the most famous commentators in India, but let’s look at his cricket career.

Aakash Chopra, the former Indian cricketer wasn’t talked about much during his cricket days, but he is certainly a trendy guy in his broadcasting career. He is famous for his Hindi commentary, whereas he certainly has a reach on social media. On Youtube, he almost has 3 M subs, whereas he has around 2 M followers on Instagram.

Chopra has been famous for saying his thoughts on Social media, and some cricketers have critically replied to him too. Some people love his commentary, whereas some of them just find it irritating. But whatever is the case, Chopra always makes the headlines.

Aakash Chopra Cricket Career

Aakash Chopra’s international career lasted for just 10 tests, whereas he couldn’t make his ODI debut. In 10 tests, he scored 437 runs at 23.00, which included a couple of half-centuries.

He doesn’t possess a wonderful record, but some of his peers do praise him. Chopra faced the likes of Brett Lee, Jason Gillespie, etc with the new ball, and that too in Australia. Aakash had a great defensive technique, and he did make the work easy for Virender Sehwag to hit at the other end.

In IPL, Chopra has played for Kolkata Knight Riders and his stats are horrible. He has scored 53 runs in seven games at a strike-rate of 74.64. People have made fun of him on social media about his IPL record, but he takes them as a sport.

With these stats, why is this man batting at 7??? Must be a bowler 🙈😂 https://t.co/jFkqJeSlT2 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 16, 2019

However, in Domestic Cricket, Chopra has been a phenomenal player. He has scored 10,839 FC runs at an average of 45.35, which includes 29 centuries. He has the highest score of 301* as well. In his career, he was won three Ranji Trophy titles. One with Delhi, and two with the struggling Rajasthan side. Team Rajasthan has just won two titles till now, and Chopra has played a crucial role in it.

Chopra has not succeeded at the International stage, but he has certainly become one of the most talked-about commentators in India.