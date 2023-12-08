HomeSearch

“Gautam Gambhir Kabhi Kanjoosi Nahin Karte”: Aakash Chopra Believes KKR Will Empty Their INR 32.7 Crore Purse In IPL 2024 Auction

Tanmay Roy
|Published December 08, 2023

"Gautam Gambhir Kabhi Kanjoosi Nahin Karte": Aakash Chopra Believes KKR Will Empty Their INR 32.7 Crore Purse In IPL 2024 Auction

Aakash Chopra predicts December 19 to be a busy day for Gautam Gambhir. Photo Courtesy: Aakash Chopra Instagram

Aakash Chopra, who has observed Gautam Gambhir from close quarters for over a couple of decades now, believes he won’t mind spending Kolkata Knight Riders‘ entire purse to form a formidable squad during Indian Premier League 2024 auction later this month.

Taking to his official YouTube channel, the former Indian opener was touching upon Knight Riders’ auction strategy. For the unversed, Gambhir, who led KKR to both their IPL titles thus far, has joined the franchise as a mentor after serving Lucknow Super Giants in the same capacity for a couple of seasons.

Gautam Gambhir kabhi kanjoosi nahin karte. Woh kehte hain aakhiri rupaiya tak kharch kar dete hain [Gautam Gambhir is not miserly. He believes in spending even the last penny remaining],” Chopra said.

 

Having retained 13 players for a total of INR 67.3 crore, Kolkata will enter IPL 2024 auction with a purse of INR 32.7 crore. While top IPL 2023 performers namely Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and Suyash Sharma are among their list of retained players, tried and tested campaigners such as Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson have no option but to allure a buyer again.

As Chopra mentioned in the above mentioned video, KKR would be eyeing A-list fast bowlers this time round. Since the Eden Gardens tends to assist spinners and the franchise already has a host of good ones, buying pacers will be of prime importance for them. Hence, don’t be surprised if Gambhir pulls off a coup akin to the one had done with regard to Morne Morkel during IPL 2016 auction.

How Gautam Gambhir Applied Similar Tactics For LSG In IPL 2022 Auction

Gambhir, who makes it a point to be present during IPL auctions (even during his playing days), hadn’t saved a single penny out of LSG’s INR 90 crore budget during IPL 2022 mega auction.

Having drafted KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi for a combined amount of INR 30.2 crore before the bidding process, Gambhir saved the remaining INR 59.8 crore to acquire the services of 18 players across a couple of days.

Gambhir, who bid aggressively for the players he wanted, spent INR 10 crore on Indian pacer Avesh Khan, INR 8.75 crore on former West Indian captain Jason Holder and INR 8.25 crore on Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya. Gambhir, however, also successfully executed a daylight robbery in the form of spending only INR 90 lakh on Krishnappa Gowtham.

Gambhir, who had played for KKR between 2011-2017, wanted co-owner Shah Rukh Khan to spend entire budget on Narine, an unknown commodity at the time, during IPL 2012 auction. Taking into consideration how Narine has transformed a pivotal part of Knight Riders’ global family now, the owners would be hoping for Gambhir to make similar purchases in Dubai as well.

Share this article

About the author

Tanmay Roy

Tanmay Roy

Tanmay Roy is a Cricket Writer at The Sports Rush, whose lifelong passion and zeal for the 'Gentleman's Game' landed him this position. Started out as a fast bowler himself, who played and captained his school cricket team, Tanmay Roy followed the likes of Alan Donald, Kapil Dev, Dale Steyn, Shoaib Akhtar, etc. which peaked his interest in the sport at an early age. Roy later on took to batting, although he enjoys hitting in the slog overs as a lower order the most. An ardent fan and follower of cricket since Dada aka Sourav Ganguly waved his shirt off from Lord's balcony, Tanmay Roy's 20+ years of devotion towards cricket brings him the joy and satisfaction required from a job as he pens down articles based on factual knowledge, analysis and his own perspective. Of late, a huge fan of Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohd. Shami, Tanmay enjoys to watch fast bowling more than anything. Among other sports, he is a huge fan of Lionel Messi, Roger Federer, PV Sindhu.

Read more from Tanmay Roy