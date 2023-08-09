Aaron Finch, Whose Net Worth Is $11 Million, Made $2.3 Million Profit By Selling Family Home In 2022

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch sold his family home for a grand price of $4.004 million in 2022. Finch, whose net worth is around $11 million, managed to have a considerable chunk of this amount through the profit he made by selling his home last year.

Advertisement

Unlike some of the other Australian players, Finch was never a recipient of any blockbuster IPL contract despite playing for as many as nine teams during a career which lasted for 13 years. Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) buying him at a price of INR 6.20 crore during IPL 2019 auction was his best-ever deal. His second-best IPL salary remains at INR 4 crore for representing Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Aaron Finch Made $2.3 Million Profit By Selling Family Home In 2022

Finch used to live at 38 Brunel St in Melbourne with his wife and daughter. It was a luxurious house with all the world-class amenities. The mansion had four bedrooms & three bathrooms along with a pool, spa and sun deck. A view from Melbourne’s CBD (Central Business District) was also visible from the property.

Advertisement

Finch installed a few palm trees outside the house to give it a tropical touch. There was also a walk-in wardrobe with shelves along with a private bar. Finch decided to shift their bases from Melbourne to Geelong, which was the biggest reason behind their decision to sell.

The house was purchased by Finch for $1.7m in 2013. Interestingly, the house selling price was said to be in the range of $3.6m-$3.8m but they managed to sell it at a higher price by making a profit of around $1.3m. They got the buyers within a week after putting their place on sale.

It is said that Finch has bought a new house in Geelong but the exact details of that property remain unknown. Big Bash League side Melbourne Renegades once posted a video of Finch batting in Geelong where he was seen hitting a six and the caption read “He could have actually hit his own house”.

What All Comprises Aaron Finch’s Net Worth?

According to CA Knowledge, Finch’s net worth in 2023 comprises his favourite cars such as BMW 3 Series, BMW Z4 and Audi A8. He also endorses brands namely Gray-Nicolls, Rario, Asics, Puma, Sony Playstation, etc which also play a role in his overall worth.

Having retired from international cricket, Finch still plays at the franchise level. He has a three-year contract with Melbourne Renegades, but his exact salary is not known. Other than the BBL, the 36-year old player most recently represented San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket 2023. Readers must note that Finch also plays the role of a commentator in both international and domestic matches down under.