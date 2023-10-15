Aaron Finch, Who Loves Watching Rohit Sharma Bat, Picks Pat Cummins Over Him As Better Captain

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch has become an apparent fan of India captain Rohit Sharma. Finch, who played the last of his 254 international matches across formats during ICC T20 World Cup 2022, admitted love for Sharma’s batting after he scored a match-winning 53rd ODI half-century during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan in Ahmedabad last night.

India, who were able to seal a 192-run chase in the 30th over, experienced a massive jump in their NRR (Net Run Rate) primarily because of the skipper leading from the front by scoring 86 (63) with the help of six fours and as many sixes at a strike rate of 136.50. Having registered a 31st ODI century in only the previous match, the right-handed batter is in supreme form amid a world event.

In spite of his adulation for the batter inside Sharma, Finch didn’t sound like a prejudiced devotee when asked about the captain inside him. That said, the same was perhaps also possible because his biases are reserved for Australia.

Aaron Finch Picks Pat Cummins Over Rohit Sharma As Better Captain

Currently in India as part of a star-studded commentary panel for host broadcaster Star Sports Network, Finch spent a Saturday in ESPNcricinfo’s office. Having participated in a “Pick Only One” contest, video of which has already been uploaded across social media channels of the popular publication, Finch picked Australia captain Pat Cummins over Sharma as a better captain.

It is worth of a mention that Finch considers Sharma to be a better at captaincy than the likes of Scott Edwards, Jos Buttler and Temba Bavuma. However, when it came to choosing between Sharma and Cummins, Finch backed his former teammate with a cunning smile on his face.

Finch, who has played 45 matches across formats against an Indian Playing XI consisting of Sharma, had shared the dressing room with Cummins 97 times (including 73 as an Australian skipper). While India and Australia’s performances in this World Cup till now would doubtlessly be at loggerheads with Finch’s opinion, the 36-year old selecting his successor didn’t come across as a surprise by any means.

It is to be noted that Sharma has a much better record as captain as compared to his Australian counterpart. Having led India in 37 ODIs since 2017, the team has won 27 and lost just nine matches under him. Cummins, on the other hand, has led Australia to three victories and losses each in the six times he has led them since being named 27th ODI captain a year ago.

Aaron Finch Loves Watching Rohit Sharma Bat

Finch, who had represented Mumbai Indians under Sharma thrice (opened the batting with him twice) during Indian Premier League 2015, spoke highly of his batting in another segment for ESPNcricinfo yesterday.

Been at the receiving end of Sharma’s ODI centuries eight times, Finch was also part of the Australian Playing XI which had allowed the MI captain to score a maiden double century in the format a decade ago.

“I love watching Rohit [Sharma]. I could watch him bat all day. I’ve been on the receiving end of a double hundred. It’s almost one of those things where you go, ‘Hey, that was amazing. Can I watch that again?’ If we could change the result, I would watch that everyday.”

Even during his playing days, Finch had never downplayed the potential threat which Sharma’s name used to cause to oppositions on paper. Calling him “great” during a virtual press conference before India’s tour of Australia 2020, the Aussie had termed Sharma’s hamstring injury as “unfortunate” as it had denied them a chance of locking horns against “best” players.