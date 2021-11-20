“AB has had a massive impact on my career”: Harshal Patel opens up on AB de Villiers after his Man of the Match performance on India debut

After winning the Man of the Match on India debut, Harshal Patel has acknowledged AB de Villiers for his advice during the IPL.

Harshal Patel made his much-awaited India debut against New Zealand at Ranchi. He bowled beautifully and conceded just 25 runs in four overs by taking two wickets. Patel’s brilliance at the death helped India to register a seven wickets win over the Kiwi side.

Harshal had a brilliant IPL 2021, where he finished as the highest wicket-taker with 32 wickets for the RCB. He wasn’t picked for the Sri Lankan tour, but he got his deserving chance in the New Zealand series. He didn’t disappoint too and bowled brilliantly on his debut. After the game, Harshal reveals that the angles play a very big part in his death bowling.

Patel said, “Angles are a big part of my bowling because, to give an example, if you bowl a fourth-stump line from close to the stumps, it remains a fourth-stump line but if you bowl from the corner of the crease it still comes in for the batter and sort of becomes difficult to hit through the offside.”

“So angles have always been a big part of my game and I use them to good effect. I think it’s another thing that I can add to my repertoire without trying to do too many different things.”

Harshal Patel wins Man Of The Match award in his debut game. pic.twitter.com/VONA7VIhZM — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 19, 2021

Harshal Patel talks about AB de Villiers’ impact on his career

Harshal Patel joined RCB before the 2021 season, and he won the purple cap in his first season. Patel has revealed that AB de Villiers has had a massive impact on his career. AB told Harshal to not stop bowling the good balls, even if the batsman hits you for a boundary. de Villiers also advised Harshal to reduce the runs of his big overs. AB de Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday.

“AB has had a massive impact on my career. I have always been a silent observer of him,” Harshal said.

“Recently when we were starting our campaign in the UAE I asked him, ‘How do I reduce my big overs? I have bowled 12-15 even 20-run overs in the IPL so how should I reduce those?’ So he told me, ‘When a batsman hits your good delivery, you shouldn’t change that.”

Patel concluded that he will follow AB’s advice throughout his career.