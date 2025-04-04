Coach Javier Mendez Makes Shocking Confession, Suggesting Khabib Isn’t the Most Talented Fighter but Usman Nurmagomedov Is

Javier Mendez has had the privilege of training some of MMA’s greatest talents, including undefeated former lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and the greatest UFC lightweight champ Islam Makhachev. However, neither of these two made it to the top of his list of talented fighters. Instead, Bellator champ Usman Nurmagomedov makes the cut.

The lightweight still fights in Bellator (PFL), but the level of competition between the two organizations have on offer is galaxies apart. In fact, the last time Usman fought a true high-caliber talent in his prime, it resulted in a controversial decision win against Paul Hughes in January 2025.

Despite this, on an episode of the Javier and Mo Show on YouTube, coach Mendez corrects his co-host Mohannad Azizah, to claim Usman as the superior talent.

Azizah initiated the argument by claiming Usman’s older brother, bantamweight title contender Umar, was the most talented fighter at the American Kickboxing Academy, where Mendez is the head coach.

Shrugging his head, Medez responded with urgency, “His younger brother has the attributes that can beat them all.”

However, Mendez does state that the main difference between the two was that Umar was stronger mentally. It’s why, both Khabib and he often have to keep Usman in check and keep him motivated. However, the capability Usman ends up displaying is far beyond the coach’s comprehension.

“You can’t teach what he does… his body moves a way that’s not technical, it’s just like the Matrix-type scenario with him….he’s the most talented I’ve ever trained,” Mendez said proudly.

This is not the first time Mendez has made these remarks. However, as far as fans are concerned, they will have to take Mendez at his word because till the time Islam is the lightweight champion, Usman will continue to be in the PFL.

Fortunately, with his most recent feud, he has a great chance of becoming the superstar everyone hopes he will be one day.

Usman vs Hughes rematch

As is the norm, every year during the Ramadan season, Team Khabib takes a break from competing. Instead, they shift their focus on their religious teachings and devote their time to God. This means that Usman will only return to action in the second half of this year, at the earliest.

For Hughes, who has been asking for a rematch against the Dagestani and being repeatedly denied, this break is detrimental.

The Derry brawler was looking to book a fight with Hughes in his home country, in front of thousands of roaring Irish. But having already been booked for a May 10 at the SSE Arena in Belfast, he will have to fight another title contender before calling for said rematch.

However, even if he had waited out Ramdan, it didn’t seem like Usman was going to grant him another shot at the title.

Following their January fight, the Dagestani had made it crystal clear: “If he will win one fight, we can do it again. Just win one fight, call my name. He has to show me something. You can’t lose all five rounds and say, ‘I was close to finishing him.’ It doesn’t work like that.”

Usman Nurmagomedov changes his tune and says Paul Hughes needs just one win for a rematch. “He has to show me something. You can’t lose all five rounds and say, ‘I was close to finishing him.’ It doesn’t work like that.” (via @MikeBohn) pic.twitter.com/h4IfO3faFx — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 8, 2025

Given how close the first fight was (48-46, 48-46, 47-47), the consensus has been in Hughes’ favor. So, by refusing to fight him, Usman has allowed questions to be asked about his legitimacy as a champion, something he will need to be wary of as more eyes look in his direction with each passing day.