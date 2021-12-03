“Absolutely determined”: Shubman Gill praises Mayank Agarwal for playing great innings in Mumbai Test

Shubman Gill praises Mayank Agarwal: The Indian opening batter was wax lyrical for his opening partner’s fourth Test century.

India opening batter Shubman Gill has put forward a set of advises for batters in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai. After the first session was washed out due to a wet outfield, Gill dictated terms once play commenced scoring three boundaries in only the second over of the match.

After not letting Kyle Jamieson settle unlike the first Test in Kanpur, Gill was quick to dance down the tracks against spinners in his attempt of scoring 44 (71) with the help of seven fours and a six. It was a few overs before the tea break that Gill defended an Ajaz Patel delivery with hard hands only to edge the ball to Ross Taylor at first slip.

“I was batting well and it was an opportunity for me to go big, but unfortunately I missed out on this one. But I think as the match went on, the wicket settled a bit. It’s important to play the line of the ball. If it’s spinning, don’t go with the spin. If it spins too much, you just hope it doesn’t take the outside edge. And you try not to get lbw, specially to left-arm spinners,” Gill told Star Sports after play ended on Day 1.

Shubman Gill praises Mayank Agarwal for playing great innings in Mumbai Test

In what was his 18th innings in 10th Test, Gill has now scored 511 runs at an average of 31.93 in this format. Although the 22-year old player has scored four half-centuries, his overall numbers are yet to justify his potential.

Being asked about the lack of converting his starts into a century, Gill remained unperturbed pointing out a similar knack in first-class career which became a primary criteria for him representing India. Gill, who has a first-class average of 57.02 in 55 innings (excluding today’s innings), has scored seven centuries and 15 half-centuries including a highest score of 268 (328) in a Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu in Mohali three years ago.

“Unfortunately, I haven’t got a hundred yet in these 10 matches but it’s not because of my concentration. I feel converting hundreds into big ones is actually one of my strengths,” Gill said brimming with confidence.

Gill, who shared an 80-run opening partnership with Mayank Agarwal, was wax lyrical about his opening partner who returned to form on the back of a fourth Test century.

“It was a great knock. He played an absolutely determined and great innings. To be able to play 250 [246] balls in a day and to go not out is exceptional,” Gill said of Agarwal’s knock at the Wankhede Stadium today.