Abu Dhabi T10 League coaches and support staff: Which team is Sarah Taylor associated with in T10 League 2021?

Abu Dhabi T10 League coaches and support staff: With Sarah Taylor set to begin her coaching stint this year here are the list of all coaches

The 5th edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league is underway with the Northern Warriors taking on the Delhi Bulls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium at Abu Dhabi.

The second match that would take place soon after the aforementioned encounter would be between Team Abu Dhabi and Bangla Tigers.

For people unaware of the developments pertaining to the current season of the league, a total of 6 teams would partake in the tournament, with The Chennai Braves being the latest entrant.

The others five teams include the defending and two-time champion Northern Warriors, the Delhi Bulls, Team Abu Dhabi, Deccan Gladiators, and Bangla Tigers.

Abu Dhabi T10 League coaches and support staff: Sarah Taylor set to coach Team Abu Dhabi

Regarded as one of the greatest wicketkeeper in modern day Cricket (male or female), former England cricketer, Sarah Taylor had been appointed assistant coach of Team Abu Dhabi on October 29 this year.

With this appointment, the 32-year-old had become only the second women coach in men’s professional franchise Cricket. It is also worth noting that the former England wicketkeeper batter was also the first woman specialist coach of the men’s county side with Sussex in the United Kingdom.

Can’t wait for the tournament to start tomorrow !!! Here we go ! #T10League 🟡🔵 https://t.co/Tayl9LT3xC — Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) November 18, 2021

She would work alongside head coach Paul Farbrace during the tournament, with the former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener – currently Afghanistan’s head coach – also on the coaching staff.

Delhi Bulls- Team Delhi Bulls have appointed former Zimbabwe skipper Andy Flower as their Head Coach for the 5th edition. This would be his second year as coach for the franchise.

Northern Warriors- Northern Warriors have roped in current head Coach of the Balochistan Cricket Team- Faisal Iqbal as their coach for this season.

Bangla Tigers- Former Australian cricketer Stuart Law has been roped in by the Bangla Tigers as their Head Coach for this season.

Deccan Gladiators- Former Pakistan wrist spinner Mushtaq Ahmed has been appointed as the franchise’s Head Coach for the current season

The Chennai Braves- Former Head Coach of the UAE national Team, Douglas Brown has been roped in as the Head Coach of The Chennai Braves.