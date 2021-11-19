Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Live Telecast Channel in India, UK & USA: When and where to watch T10 League?

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush present before you the timing and live streaming details of T10 League.

Defending champions Delhi Bulls and runners-up Northern Warriors will kick-start the fifth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium tonight.

2021 is the first year when two editions of the T10 League will be played in the same year. The same also guarantees all the more entertainment for cricketing fans across the globe as multiple leading white-ball players will ply their trades for the next 16 days in Abu Dhabi.

With five teams locking horns against each other this season, each one of them will play 10 matches (two with each opposition) in the league stage. The top four teams will then play an Indian Premier League-style qualifying round which will also comprise of a third-place match.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Live Telecast Channel in India, UK and USA

Viacom18 Media Pvt. Limited will broadcast the live streaming of the fifth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 in India. It will be the second time after the Road Safety World Series played earlier this year that Viacom18 will be televising a cricket tournament on one of their channels.

It is worth mentioning that the exact channels to be followed for this tournament are Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex. Fans in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka also have to tune in to the same channel to watch T10 League 2021.

Online users in India can stream the match on Viacom18’s streaming application named Voot. Pakistani fans will be able to stream this tournament on ARY ZAP.

Fans in UK will be able to watch the shortest cricketing competition by tuning in to Free Sports. As far as the fans in USA are concerned, they will be able to watch the fascinating tournament on their televisions by tuning in to Willow TV.

Northern Warriors Vs Delhi Bulls ho ya Team Abu Dhabi Vs Bangla Tigers, Adrenaline 100% guaranteed hai! 🏏 Grab some popcorn and enjoy the ultimate showdown on Voot. 🍿#ADT10 #ADT10onVoot #T10CricketDhamaka pic.twitter.com/Mo46NmKZo0 — Voot (@justvoot) November 19, 2021

Date – 19/11/2021 (Friday) – 04/12/2021 (Saturday).

Match start Time – 05:30 PM (IST), 07:30 PM (IST) and 09:30 PM (IST).

TV Channels – Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex (India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan), Free Sports (UK) and Willow TV (USA).

Online platforms – Voot (India) and ARY ZAP (Pakistan).