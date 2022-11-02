“Adelaide makes me feel at home”: Virat Kohli articulates relationship with Adelaide Oval after being adjudged Man of the Match IND vs BAN

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 has been great for Virat Kohli so far, and he won yet another Man of the Match trophy in the Super-12 match against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval. Kohli was delighted after the win and said that he loves batting in Australian conditions.

Bangladesh invited India to bat first, and the Indian team managed to score 184-5 in the first innings. KL Rahul, who was struggling to score in the tournament finally scored his first half-century. Virat Kohli was again at his best, and also played a brilliant knock of 64* in 44 balls. However, Rohit Sharma flopped again.

Bangladesh went off to a flying start where Litton Das scored a brilliant half-century, and when rain interrupted the match, Bangladesh were ahead in the DLS score. However, the rain stopped, and Bangladesh got a revised target of 151 runs in 16 balls, but they managed to score just 145 runs and lost the match by 5 runs in the end.

Virat Kohli articulates relationship with Adelaide Oval

Virat Kohli won the Man of the Match for his performance, and he was delighted on the same. He said that they did not planned to take this game that close, and they felt a bit of pressure in the end. Virat possesses an excellent record in the Australian conditions, and he said that he was grinning ear to ear when he knew that the World Cup was in Australia.

Virat Kohli continues to fire 👊 His match-winning knock against Bangladesh earns him the @aramco POTM 🙌 pic.twitter.com/x90507qdWD — ICC (@ICC) November 2, 2022

Adelaide Oval has always been batters paradise, and Virat has some happy memories as well at this ground. He said that whenever he comes to Adelaide, he feels like home and just tries to enjoy batting at this very special venue in Australia.

“I don’t want to compare it with the past. As soon as I knew the WC is in Australia, I was grinning from ear to ear,” Virat Kohli said in the post-match conference.

“I love playing at this ground. This makes me feel at home. When I come to Adelaide, I am meant to enjoy myself and keep batting.”

Virat has scored three half-centuries in four matches so far in the T20 World Cup 2022, and he has remained unbeaten in all three of those innings.