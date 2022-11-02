Rohit Sharma vs Bangladesh stats: Rohit Sharma record against Bangladesh T20 innings list

India will face Bangladesh in the Super-12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. A win in this match will seal the semi-final spot for the Indian team. Indian captain Rohit Sharma has not been in the greatest of forms in 2022, but he has a decent bit of record against Bangladesh.

Rohit Sharma scored a half-century in the match against the Netherlands and even he acknowledged that he was not at his best in that knock. He failed against Pakistan and South Africa, whereas his overall record this year in T20Is has not been great as well. This is a great chance for him to get into his groove.

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval will definitely suit Rohit, and being an opener, he will get the opportunity to take full advantage of the powerplay overs against a comparatively weaker bowling attack of Bangladesh. Let’s have a look at the stats of Rohit Sharma against Bangladesh in the T20Is.

Rohit Sharma vs Bangladesh stats

Rohit Sharma will enjoy opening at the batting track at the Adelaide Oval, and he would want to play yet another good innings against Bangladesh. Rohit possesses some really good numbers against Bangladesh in the shortest format of the game, and he will be ready to use the conditions well.

Rohit has played in 11 innings against Bangladesh in T20Is, where he has managed to score 452 runs at an average of 41.09 with the help of 5 half-centuries. Five half-centuries in 11 innings is certainly a brilliant record, and he has an excellent S/R of 144.41 as well to complement his innings.

If Rohit can improve his records against Bangladesh in Adelaide, it will not only seal a semi-final spot for the Indian team but getting an in-form Rohit Sharma ahead of the semi-final will also be a huge boost for the side. It is certain that Rohit loves batting against the Bangla Tigers in T20Is.

Rohit Sharma record against Bangladesh T20 innings list