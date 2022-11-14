“Adil Rashid is the best leg-spinner in the world”: Moeen Ali hails fellow England spinner as second to none post T20 World Cup 2022 triumph

England allrounder Moeen Ali has accepted that he had never been more nervous before a match as he was during the T20 World Cup 2022 grand finale versus Pakistan, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

After a fine bowling performance led by Sam Curran (4-0-12-3) which restricted Pakistan to a below par 137/8, the England batting order lost their top-3 within 10 Overs to find themselves in some spot of bother whilst chasing in night of the final.

With Pakistan continuing to keep the run-rate in check, it was Ben Stokes who rose up to the occasion yet again in a World Cup final to score a ‘not-so-fluent’ yet match-winning 52-run knock off 49 deliveries, to see his side through by hitting the winning run.

Moeen Ali too chipped in with his useful 19-run contribution off 13 deliveries, and experienced lifting a World Cup for the first time, and in the capacity of the team’s vice-captain.

Moeen Ali hails Adil Rashid as the best leg-spinner in the world

Apart from Curran, leg-spinner Adil Rashid too chipped in with a couple of crucial wickets, and returned with figures of 4-1-22-2, including a maiden Over during the 12th Over of the Pakistan innings.

Even during the semi-final against India, his bowling figures of 4-0-20-1 was the most economical amongst all bowlers from both the sides.

Post the World Cup triumph, Moeen Ali termed Adil Rashid as the best leg-spinner presently in the World.

“I’ve still been saying Adil Rashid is the best leg-spinner in the world,” Moeen said. “When he’s bowling like that there’s no one that compares to him, his variety and all that.

Ali also commended Sam Curran, who was not only awarded the ‘Player of the final’, but also the ‘Player of the World Cup’, for his tremendous display of bowling throughout the tournament across different phases of the innings.

“Sam Curran has improved a lot. He can bowl in any phase; so, he bowls in the powerplay and then he bowls at the death. He just loves the occasion and he knows what he’s doing. He’s a fantastic player. And he’s only going to get better, remarked Ali.