ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Awards List: Full list of highest run-scorer, highest wicket-taker and Player of the tournament award

The caravan of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 came to an end where England defeated Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to win their 2nd T20 World Cup title. England last won the T20 World Cup in 2010 under Paul Collingwood’s captaincy. Apart from the team trophy, the best individuals were also awarded.

Jos Buttler and Sam Curran had a brilliant tournament where both of them proved their quality with the bat and ball, respectively. Both of them could not finish at the top of their respective categories, but they won’t complain as they took the bigger trophy home.

Let’s have a look at the winners of all the individual awards of the tournament.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Awards List:

Highest run-scorer

India’s Virat Kohli just dominated the tournament with his bat. India could not qualify for the semi-final of the tournament, but Virat was at his very best and scored 4 half-centuries in the tournament. Suryakumar Yadav (239 runs) was also no less, and he also played some outstanding knocks in the tournament.

Netherlands’ Max O’Dowd (242 runs) along with Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis (223 runs) and Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza (219) also played some great knocks in the tournament. England’s duo of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales also tried their best with the bat.

The highest run-scorer of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is India’s Virat Kohli with 296 runs is 6 matches at an average of 98.67.

Highest wicket-taker

Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga was the highest wicket-taker of the tournament last year, and he continued his domination on the Australian pitches as well. He scalped 15 wickets this season and was the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. He got the advantage of playing in the Qualifiers.

Sam Curran was a sensation in the tournament, and he bowled an excellent spell in the final match as well. He finished at the 2nd spot with 13 wickets under his belt. Bas de Leede, Blessing Muzarabani, Shaheen Afridi, etc, also impressed in the tournament.

The highest wicket-taker of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga with 15 wickets at an average of 13.27.

Man of the Final

England’s Sam Curran was at his very best in the final of the tournament, where he bowled a match-winning spell of 4-0-12-3. The emergence of Curran as a death bowler has been a thing of beauty for the English side, and this youngster will only get better with time. He won the Player of the Match award in the final.

Player of the Tournament

This is the most prestigious individual award of the tournament. There were a lot of deserving candidates to get the award, Virat Kohli was excellent with the bat, Sam Curran was brilliant with the ball, whereas Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza was excellent with both bat and the ball.

Man of the Tournament is Sam Curran only for his incredible perforamances in the tournament.