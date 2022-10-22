Afghanistan cricket coach: Afghanistan cricket team coach and support staff members list for T20 World Cup 2022

Afghanistan cricket coach: The SportsRush brings you the list of the coaching staff of the Afghanistan cricket team for the T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan directly qualified for the Super-12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, and it was certainly a big achievement for them. The teams like Sri Lanka and West Indies were in the qualifiers speaks volumes of the progress done by the Afghanistan cricket team.

Afghanistan will be starting their T20 World Cup campaign against tough opposition in England in Perth. It will be interesting to see how they will fare out in this match. Mohammad Nabi will be leading the side in the tournament.

Afghanistan have named a spin-heavy side for the tournament with players like Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Qais Ahmad in their ranks. If the batters can play well in the tournament, this team has the ability to cause some upsets.

Afghanistan cricket coach

It is safe to say that the Afghanistan cricket team has played some good cricket in the last few months, and their performances in the Asia Cup were also appreciated by many. They have some great names in the coaching staff and their work is in front of everyone as well.

Jonathan Trott, the former English batter is the head coach of the side. Trott was appointed as the head coach earlier this year and he brings a lot of experience in international cricket. He scored 3835 test runs with the help of 9 centuries and 19 half-centuries before taking a break from cricket due to mental health in 2013-14.

The bowling has been the biggest strength of the side, and Pakistan’s former pacer Umar Gul is the team’s bowling coach. Spinners have always been Afghanistan’s strength, but the pacers have also done a decent job for the side. Gul joined the team earlier this year in May.

Raees Ahmadzai is the assistant coach of the side, whereas South African Ryan Maron is the fielding coach of the side.