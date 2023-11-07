5 Records Which Glenn Maxwell Broke During His First Double Century In World Cup

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has played a knock for the ages. No over-elaboration by any means, there’s a reason why his fourth ODI century is being considered as one of the greatest innings which the sport of cricket has ever witnessed.

Forcing everyone in the global cricketing fraternity to experience a gargantuan inadequacy of synonyms for the word “praise”, Maxwell scoring a mind-blowing 201* (128) comprising 21 fours and 10 sixes in a successful 292-run chase has left one and all flabbergasted, to say the least.

With Australia reduced to 91/7 in the 19th over, it was all but expected that Afghanistan would register their first-ever win against them. Less did anyone realize at the time that Maxwell would not only take their breath away with his hitting abilities but also with his superhuman tenacity of not giving up in spite of not being able to even walk at one point due to several cramps.

Maxwell, who has a thing for scoring World Cup centuries, had become the first-ever No. 5 (or lower) batter with more than one such instance to his name after scoring a ton against Netherlands in Delhi last month. By the medium of his latest innings, he has further extended his lead to having three World Cup centuries under his belt from No. 5 (or lower). Additionally, the 35-year old player also managed to break several other ODI batting records at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

Glenn Maxwell Registers Highest Individual Score In An ODI Run-Chase

Having played 57 international matches across formats alongside former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, Maxwell broke his 12-year old record of scoring the highest individual score in a successful ODI run-chase.

Australia’s second-highest ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 run-scorer, Watson had scored a freak 185* (96) in a 230-run chase against Bangladesh in Mirpur less than three weeks after losing the quarter-final against India in Ahmedabad.

Glenn Maxwell Becomes The First Non-Opener To Score An ODI Double Century

Ninth batter to touch the 200-run mark in this format, Maxwell put together the 11th instance of fans being eyewitness to an ODI double century. Unequivocally the most valiant of them all, Maxwell became the first non-opening batter to achieve this milestone.

While all the previous eight batters had opened the innings, Maxwell has successfully managed to better the legendary Vivian Richards in this aspect. Readers must note that Richard’s career-best 189* (170), at No. 4, against England at the Old Trafford in 1984 was the highest individual score by a non-opener until Tuesday.

Glenn Maxwell Brings Up The Second-Fastest Double Century

Speaking of ODI double centuries, Maxwell, via this memorable knock, has become the second-fastest batter to achieve this feat. Having registered a double ton off just 128 balls, the right-handed batter missed out on equaling India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan‘s record by a couple of deliveries.

Kishan, whose career-best performance had come against Bangladesh in Chattogram, had broken Universe Boss Chris Gayle‘s record of a 138-ball double hundred against Zimbabwe in Canberra during ICC Cricket World Cup 2015.

Highest Eighth Wicket Partnership In ODIs

An unbeaten maniac 170-ball 202-run eighth-wicket partnership between Maxwell and captain Pat Cummins (12*) has trumped former South African all-rounders Justin Kemp and Andrew Hall’s unbeaten 85-ball 138-run stand against India in Cape Town 17 years ago.

A chief reason why Maxwell and Cummins’ mind-boggling performance will never be forgotten is because of the stark difference between their strike rates. While the former punished Afghans whilst striking at 157.03, the latter faced as many as 68 balls at a strike rate of 17.64.

Highest Individual Score For Australia In ODIs

First Australian batter to register an ODI double century, Maxwell has outplayed Watson’s above mentioned innings in this list as well.