Afro Asia Cup 2023 details: ACC planning to conduct Afro Asia Cup in mid-2023

Afro Asia Cup 2023 details: Star cricketers from India and Pakistan might well be seen playing together for the same team next year.

In what can be heralded as a huge news for the ardent Cricket fans across the globe in general, and the ones in India and Pakistan in particular, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), if recent reports are to be believed, have planned to conduct the Afro-Asia Cup next year.

Marred by political tensions and bitter relations since decades now, India and Pakistan, who last played a limited Overs bilateral series in 2012-13, might well be seen playing for the same team in mid-2023.

As per reports, the discussions for the Afro-Asia Cup, which was last played in the years 2005 and 2007, had been a part of the agenda during the International Cricket Council’s meeting in the month of April this year.

Individuals involved during the aforementioned meetings were Jay Shah – incumbent president of the ACC, newly elected chairman of African Cricket Association Sumod Damodar, and ACC chairman of development committee Mahinda Vallipuram.

Afro Asia Cup 2023 details

As per the Forbes magazine, the Afro-Asia Cup 2023 would be played in the T20 format, unlike the previous two editions, which were played in the ODI format.

While it remains to be seen as to how many matches would be played during the series, further details on the same are likely to be divulged post ICC’s meeting next month.

As per Pakistan journalist Arfa Feroz Zake, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), under the chairmanship of Ramiz Raja is expected to come up with a positive response on the same.

It may finally boil down to a confirmation nod from the government of India and then the BCCI, if the conduction of the series has to take place.

This is big news for Indo-Pak cricket fans!!! There are plans under Asian Cricket Council to schedule Afro-Asia Cup based on T20 format in mid 2023 which will feature top cricketers from Pakistan and India together. Kohli Babar Rohit Bumrah Rizwan Shaheen together?Damn!! (Forbes) — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) June 17, 2022

Afro-Asia Cup can be first step for the revival of India and Pakistan cricket. Pakistan Cricket Board is expected to give a positive response as Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja recently put forward four nation tournament but BCCI for obvious reasons will bring barriers for Afro-Asia Cup. — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) June 17, 2022

