“Historic decision for Women’s cricket”: Mithali Raj applauds Jay Shah’s decision of equal pay for Indian Men and Women cricketers

Former Indian player Mithali Raj has applauded Jay Shah’s and BCCI’s decision of equal pay for India’s male and female cricketers.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a historic decision for the development of Women’s cricket in India on Thursday. Jay Shah tweeted that Indian Women cricketers will now be getting a similar amount of match fees as the Indian Men cricketers.

Shah confirmed that the players will get INR 15 lacs for a test, INR 6 lacs for an ODI and INR 3 Lacs for a T20I. Earlier this year, New Zealand also announced an equal policy for their male and female cricketers. However, there is a lot of difference in the match fee of both nations.

It is certain that the popularity of Women’s cricket has increased quite a lot in India. BCCI will also launch the Women’s IPL next year, and it will certainly boost the structure of Indian Women’s cricket.

Mithali Raj applauds Jay Shah’s decision of equal pay for Indian Women cricketers

Former Indian Women’s team captain Mithali Raj has applauded the decision of Jay Shah for equal pay for Indian Men and Women cricketers. She called it a historic decision for Women’s cricket in India, and the launch of WIPL next year will start a new era for Indian Women cricketers.

“This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women’s cricket in India. Thank you Jay Shah Sir & the BCCI for making this happen. Really happy today,” Mithali Raj tweeted.

Raj announced her retirement from cricket earlier this year after the ICC Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Mithali is certainly one of the greatest players to ever play the game. She is the only Indian female cricketer to win the prestigious Khel Ratna award, and she has also won Arjuna Award and Padma Shri.

Mithali is the highest international run-scorer in the history of Women’s cricket. She has 7737 ODI runs at 50.56 and 699 test runs under her belt.