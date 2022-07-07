Ageas Bowl hotel: Hilton Ageas Bowl hotel price in Southampton

Ageas Bowl hotel: The Rose Bowl in Southampton is the only Cricket stadium in England that has a hotel inside the venue itself.

During the first of the three-match T20I series between England and India at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, team India, courtesy of vital contributions from Deepak Hooda (33 off 17), Suryakumar Yadav (39 off 19), and Hardik Pandya (51 off 33), who smashed his maiden T20I half-century posted a healthy total of 198/8 in their 20 Overs.

As for the English bowling line-up, pacer Chris Jordan (4-0-23-2) and off-spinner Moeen Ali (2-0-26-2) were the only ones who managed to restrict the batters somewhat during the innings.

In reply, some fine display of swing bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and debutant Arshdeep Singh with the new ball, and then with Pandya turning up with the ball too, meant that India have had a firm grip in the match, with Jos Buttler’s men requiring another 93 runs off six Overs, with only three wickets in the bank at the time of writing.

Very high level of skill in the power play. Impressed with Arshdeep. And look at the difference a fit Hardik makes to the team — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 7, 2022

Ageas Bowl hotel

Hosting its 10th T20I match, the Rose Bowl or the Ageas Bowl is in fact the only venue in England that has a hotel inside the stadium itself.

The Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, is a four-star luxury hotel which boasts of a total of 171 bedrooms, with each of them providing a picturesque view over The Ageas Bowl or the sprawling 18-hole Boundary Lakes Golf Course.

Additionally, the hotel also accommodates a large ballroom, eight meeting rooms, multi-purpose suites and a 24-hour connectivity center, world-class spa, and finally some lip-smacking delicacies at BEEFY’S by Sir Ian Botham Restaurant & Bar.

As per MakemyTrip, the per night cost of a single bed room is around INR 9,330 (exclusive of taxes and other fee), with a complimentary breakfast.

The price per room increase with the addition of meals and other services including free cancellation, or the option of payment at a later date.

With a total of 17 different room types, including the Deluxe King, Deluxe Queen, The President’s Suite, One-bedroom King Suite to name a few, the cost per room increases with the facilities they provide.