Rose Bowl Cricket Ground average score: Southampton T20 average score

Rose Bowl Cricket Ground average score: The SportsRush brings you the details of the average score at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

After an excellent test in Birmingham, the focus shifts to the white-ball cricket between India and England. The 1st T20I of the 3-match T20I series will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The English team has played nine T20Is at this venue, whereas this will be the first T20I for the Indian team in Southampton. Team India will miss the services of players like Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah in this game. All four of them will join the team from the 2nd T20I.

The Ageas Bowl or the Rose Bowl in Southampton is one of the better tracks in England to bat on. There is a flat track on this wicket with true bounce, which will encourage the batters to play their shots well, and the faster outfield will make the job of the batters even easier.

A total of 9 T20Is have been played on this very track, where the average 1st innings score has been 167 runs. Out of nine, four games were won by the chasing teams here. In overall T20s, the average score has been 164 runs. So, anything above 175 runs will be a good score to defend on this very track.

This ground has a crowd capacity of 25,000, and we can expect a full house for the first T20I match. The ground is designed by award-winning designers, and there is also an inbuilt hotel at the venue, so the players can play and stay at the very same venue.

Despite being a batting wicket, the larger dimensions of the ground can provide some cushion to the bowlers. The biggest boundary at this ground is 82 metres, whereas the smallest boundary is 76 metres. So, this ground is comparatively a bigger one as compared to the other venues around.