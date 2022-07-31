Ageas Bowl weather today: Weather in Southampton Rose Bowl hourly for 3rd ENG vs SA T20I

Ageas Bowl weather today: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the third ENG vs SA T20I.

England and South Africa will lock horns in the third T20I to put an end to the ongoing English white-ball summer. Scheduled to be played at The Rose Bowl on a Sunday afternoon, it will be the 11th T20I and second of this month to be played at this venue.

Considering how both the teams have dominated each other in separate matches in the last five white-ball matches, a gripping series-decider would just be what fans would be waiting for on a holiday.

With neither England nor South Africa announcing their Playing XI for this match till now, it is a possibility that both the teams make changes to their lineups to put their best foot forward in the final white-ball match of this bilateral series.

Ageas Bowl weather today

When all’s said and done about the match, weather has it in it to play spoilsport during the match. Much like the weather forecast in Birmingham, Southampton also has a considerable number of chances (in fact, more) for rain to pour down at the time of the match.

According to AccuWeather, rain probability in the city will remain in vicinity of 50% during peak match hours today. If truth be told, one doesn’t expect anything less on a day with 100% cloud cover.

Some respite for all the stakeholders is in the form of a reduced rain forecast post 06:00 PM (local time). If it goes until that far, a really shortened match could be a possibility provided the outfield at the Ageas Bowl manages to remain dry.

Hourly weather at The Rose Bowl, Southampton

02:00 PM – 23 degree (Rain Probability – 43%).

03:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

04:00 PM – 23 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

05:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 40%).

06:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

07:00 PM – 23 degree (Rain Probability – 23%).

08:00 PM – 23 degree (Rain Probability – 2%).