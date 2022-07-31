Edgbaston Birmingham weather forecast for today: Weather in Birmingham for IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games T20

Edgbaston Birmingham weather forecast: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for IND W vs PAK W T20I.

The last which anyone would’ve wanted on the morning of an India-Pakistan Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Competition match day was rain to pour down in Birmingham.

With rain gods putting on display an early weather scare some three hours before the start of the match, fingers would’ve already been crossed across the globe for fans were preparing to follow India Women taking on Pakistan Women in a T20I after four years today.

Early morning rain in Birmingham. Need it to clear for the India Pak game. Drizzle now. Key match for Harman’s team. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) July 31, 2022

A primary need for a complete match to happen at Edgbaston on Sunday is that both the teams have started their Commonwealth Games 2022 campaigns with a loss. A rain abandoned match or a loss will make semi-finals qualification for one of these teams almost impossible.

Edgbaston Birmingham weather forecast for today

With rainfall scheduled to pour over Edgbaston this morning, a delayed start might be a possibility. Having said that, weather prediction doesn’t have a place for continuous rain especially throughout the afternoon in the city today. In what is a massive respite assuming the weather forecast holds true, it should allow players to play a full or at least a rain-curtailed match.

According to AccuWeather, there’s a 34% rain probability during the start time of the match, i.e., 11:00 AM (local time). While the number will remain consistent by noon, it will reduce to 20% in the subsequent hours. Therefore, raising hopes around the possibility of the match not getting abandoned.

Hourly weather in Birmingham

11:00 AM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

12:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

01:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 21%).

02:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

03:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).