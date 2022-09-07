Alex Hales drugs: What did Alex Hales do that it became a controversy?

Alex Hales drugs: Alex Hales was banned for 21 days in 2019 ahead of the World Cup due to a failed drug test.

English batter Alex Hales is back in the English national team after a spell of more than three years. Hales has been drafted in England’s T20 World Cup squad as a replacement for injured Jonny Bairstow, who has been ruled out of the tournament. He will also travel to Pakistan ahead of the World Cup with England.

Hales has been one of the prodigies of T20 cricket, and he is expected to open the innings alongside Jos Butter as regular opener Jason Roy has been dropped. He has scored 10104 T20 runs at 30.71, whereas his S/R has been 147.58. Hales has smashed 5 centuries and 63 centuries so far.

Alex Hales was a part of England’s preliminary World Cup 2019 squad, but he was removed from the team just a month ahead of the World Cup after he tested positive for recreational drug use. Hales was banned for 21 days for the very same incident. James Vince replaced Hales in the World Cup squad, and England won the World Cup.

In 2017, he was engaged in a bar brawl at a Bristol Nightclub, and he was arrested and banned from the team that time as well. After the drug failure, England’s captain Eoin Morgan clearly said that the team does not trust Hales, and he did not get a single game for England since then. There were calls for picking Hales in T20 World Cup 2021 was as well, but Morgan was unsure.

Hales recently became the first English player to breach the mark of 10,000 T20 runs while playing for Trent Rockets in the Hundred. Trent Rockets won the competition, and Hales played a very big part for them. He scored 259 runs in the tournament at a strike-rate of 152.35.

Hales also played in the overseas T20 leagues such as BBL in Australia and Pakistan Super League. He represented Sydney Thunder in the BBL, where he smashed one century and 11 half-centuries since 2019. In BBL 10, he smashed the record of hitting the most sixes in one BBL season. Hales has been a regular in the Pakistan Super League as well.

He was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022, but he opted out of the tournament due to bio-bubble fatigue. He has been a stalwart for Nottinghamshire as well in County cricket.