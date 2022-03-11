Aaron Finch IPL 2022 price: Why is Alex Hales not playing IPL 2022?

Aaron Finch IPL 2022 price: Remaining unsold during the IPL 2022 mega auction, Aaron Finch has been roped in by KKR for the imminent season.

The English opening batter Alex Hales has become the latest player to pull out and mark his availability from the upcoming 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to commence from March 26 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Hales, 33, has joined fellow English opener Jason Roy to withdraw from the coveted league citing the bio-bubble fatigue as the reason for him arriving at the decision.

Roy, who was roped in by the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the base price of INR 2 Crore, pulled out of the league leaving with problems aplenty for the to-be debutant franchise,with him being one of their looked upon batter right at the top.

Hales too, who was roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the base price of INR 1.5 Crore after remaining unsold during the initial bidding round, provided the franchise a solid opening batting option alongside Venkatesh Iyer.

He has been replaced with Australia’s limited Overs skipper Aaron Finch.

Aaron Finch, 35, who remained unsold during the two-day mega auction event last month, has been added to the KKR squad at the price of INR 1.5 Crore to serve as Hales’ replacement at the opening slot.

Hales had, even during the recently concluded Pakistan Super League 2022, pulled out midway into the tournament citing bio-bubble fatigue as the prime reason. He, however, made a surprise return back into the league ahead of his team Islamabad United’s Playoff match.

The Middlesex batter was in red-hot form during PSL 2022, ending the season as Islamabad’s highest run-getter with 355 runs across 9 innings at an average of 44.37 with the assistance of three half-centuries.

Finch, on the other hand, last played the IPL in 2020 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, but owing to poor returns with the bat in the season, found no buyers ahead of the next edition’s auction after being released by the franchise.

Kolkata Knight Riders players 2022 with price

Andre Russell (INR 12 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (INR 8 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (INR 8 crore), Sunil Narine (INR 6 crore), Shivam Mavi (INR 7.25 crore), Sheldon Jackson (INR 60 lakh), Pat Cummins (INR 7.25 crore), Nitish Rana (INR 8 crore), Shreyas Iyer (INR 12.25 crore), Ajinkya Rahane (INR 1 crore), Rinku Singh (INR 55 lakh), Anukul Roy (INR 20 lakh), Rasikh Salam (INR 20 lakh), Baba Indrajith (INR 20 lakh), Chamika Karunaratne (INR 50 lakh), Abhijeet Tomar (INR 40 lakh), Pratham Singh (INR 20 lakh), Ashok Sharma (INR 55 lakh), Sam Billings (INR 2 crore), Aaron Finch (INR 1.5 crore), Tim Southee (INR 1.5 crore), Ramesh Kumar (INR 20 lakh), Mohammad Nabi (INR 1 crore), Umesh Yadav (INR 2 crore), Aman Khan (INR 20 lakh).