“All the best for your date”: Amit Mishra sends INR 500 to fan for a date with girlfriend

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra recently surprised a fan by sending him Rs 500 via UPI for a date with his girlfriend.

The veterans of the cricketing world are playing in the Legends League Cricket 2022 in India. In the first semi-final of the match, India Legends are up against Australia Legends. The match was halted by the rain on Wednesday, so the match continued from the same stage on Thursday.

During the match, Suresh Raina once again proved his fielding masterclass. In the 16th over of the Australian innings, Abhimanyu Mithun was bowling for India, and Ben Dunk was at the striker’s end. Dunk tried to slice the ball towards the backward point, but Raina was all in readiness, and he took a brilliant acrobatic catch.

Raina has been famous for his fielding, and he was one of the best fielders in the Indian setup. Even in the IPL, he had some brilliant moments in the field with Chennai Super Kings.

Amit Mishra sends INR 500 to fan for a date with girlfriend

Amit Mishra recently made a tweet about Suresh Raina’s fielding during the Legends League Cricket 2022 match between India Legends and Australia Legends. On his tweet, one guy asked Mishra to send some money via UPI so that he can take his girlfriend for a date. You can read about the original tweet of Amit Mishra here.

Mishra also did not disappoint the fan and sent him Rs 500 via UPI, and he shared a screenshot about the same as well. “Done, all the best for your date,” Amit Mishra tweeted after sending the money.

Mishra has to be one of the most underrated spinners to play for India. The leg-spinner impressed in both red-ball and white-ball formats. He scalped 76 test wickets in 22 games at an average of 35.72, whereas he also scalped 64 ODI and 16 T20I wickets. In FC cricket, he has 535 wickets under his belt.

The leg-spinner also did superbly well in the IPL, and he is the 3rd highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League. He has scalped 166 wickets in 154 IPL games, and he is just behind Lasith Malinga and DJ Bravo on the list. Mishra has played for Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Deccan Chargers in the history of the competition.