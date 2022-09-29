“Can I borrow your Time Machine”: Amit Mishra mesmerized by Suresh Raina catch to dismiss Ben Dunk in Road Safety World Series 2022

Amit Mishra mesmerized by Suresh Raina catch: The veteran Indian spinner was in awe of the former Indian batter.

During the first semi-final of Road Safety World Series 2022 between Australia Legends and India Legends in Raipur, India Legends batter Suresh Raina brought back glimpses from the past via a sensational fielding effort.

It all happened on the last delivery of the 16th over when Australia Legends batter Ben Dunk sliced an Abhimanyu Mithun full-toss in the hope of clearing Raina at backward point.

However, it wasn’t to be as Raina rewound the clock to put on display an incredible acrobatic catch. With the ball traveling towards his left, Raina timed his dive to perfection to complete a catch with both hands.

Amit Mishra mesmerized by Suresh Raina catch to dismiss Ben Dunk in Road Safety World Series 2022

An absolute source of delight for his fans, Raina’s catch has been doing the rounds across social media platforms since last night. Mesmerized by the same, veteran India spinner Amit Mishra took to his Twitter handle to ask Raina if he has a time machine.

Bhai @imraina, can I borrow your Time Machine? It’s mesmerising to see you field like old times. 😇👍 https://t.co/5YIvJAKELW — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 29, 2022

Not the first time when Mishra has tweeted about Raina’s fielding, he had done the same when Chennai Super Kings were repeatedly dropping catches in Indian Premier League 2022. Readers must note that 39 out of Mishra’s 68 international matches across formats for India have come with Raina also in the Playing XI.

As far as the match is concerned, rain had played spoilsport last night to bring the match to a halt. Currently being continued exactly from where it had stopped on Wednesday, India need 172 runs in 20 overs to reach the final.

Highest run-scorer for the visitors, Dunk had scored 46 (25) with the help of five fours and two sixes before all-rounder Cameron White (30*) and wicket-keeper batter Brad Haddin (12*) put together a 24-ball 40-run sixth-wicket partnership.