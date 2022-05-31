Amstelveen Netherlands weather forecast: Weather in Amstelveen Netherlands NED vs WI 1st ODI

Amstelveen Netherlands weather forecast: The first T20I between Netherlands and West Indies was interrupted due to rain.

Netherlands are up against West Indies in the 1st ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the VRA cricket ground in Amstelveen. West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first under an overcast environment. West Indies handed a debut to all-rounder KEacy Carty in this match.

Vikramjeet Singh and Max O’Dowd added 63 runs for the first wicket, where Vikramjeet Singh played with aggressive intent. Both of them could not complete their half-centuries, but they played good cameos with the bat. The middle-order of the side failed badly.

At 31.3 overs, the Netherlands were 146-4 when the rain gods make their presence in the match. Akeal Hosein took a couple of wickets, whereas Kyle Mayers and Hayden Walsh got one wicket each. This is West Indies’ first match under the captaincy of Nicholas Pooran.

The rain has put a pause on the 1st innings.🌧

WI hope to be back in the middle soon! #NEDvWI #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/8VFgSk5fHk — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) May 31, 2022

Amstelveen Netherlands weather forecast

The weather forecast at Amstelveen in the Netherlands is not looking promising in the coming hours as well. There is a heavy cloud cover over the stadium, and the rain is getting heavier as well. There is also a warning of thunderstorms in the upcoming hours and a yellow signal warning is also allotted for the same.

The chances of rain increase from 47% to 51% in the upcoming hours of the match and the humidity is set to be around 61%. The drainage of the ground is not that great, and it will take some time for the field to get ready even after the rain stops.

There is a slight chance of the sun coming out for a bit, but the current weather is not promising. The temperature will stay between 16-17 degrees Celsius throughout the day.