Netherlands vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Netherlands: When and where to watch NED vs WI 1st ODI?

Netherlands vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Netherlands: A total of three ODIs will be played in the series.

Netherlands will take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match ODI series on 31 May 2022 at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen. This is the first ODI match for any international team after the Indian Premier League.

The Netherlands will be led by Pieter Seelaar in this series, and they would want to play some good cricket at their home ground. They lost their last series to New Zealand, but their record at the home ground is decent enough. They have some really good bowlers in their ranks who regularly play in the county cricket.

West Indies will be led by their new captain Nicholas Pooran in this series. The West Indian side has some new names for the tour, and they would want to make a name for themselves. Jason Holder has been rested for the series. Players like Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks and Rovmann Powell would lead the batting along with Nicholas Pooran.

The Netherlands vs West Indies series won’t be televised in India, but the fans can watch the match on the Fancode app. Fans can buy the pass for Rs 39 to watch all the three ODIs on the Fancode app. There is also a monthly pass of Rs 99 to watch all the matches on the app.

The #MenInMaroon are finalising preparation for the upcoming ODI series in the Netherlands #NEDvWI 🏏 pic.twitter.com/6WIwXWk558 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) May 30, 2022

For the fans in the Caribbean, they can watch the game live on ESPN. Willow TV will broadcast the match in the USA and SkySports will telecast the match in the United Kingdom. SuperSport will broadcast the match in South Africa and Kayo & Foxtel will broadcast the match in Australia.

Date – 31 May 2022

Match start Time – 02:00 PM (India) and 10:30 AM (local).

TV Channel – Not Available (India), Willow TV (USA), SkySports (UK) and ESPN (Caribbean).

Online platform – FanCode (India).