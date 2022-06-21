“An incredible honour”: Jason Roy elated upon playing 100 ODIs for England

Jason Roy has completed the milestone of playing 100 ODI games for England, and posted an Instagram post for the same.

In the first ODI against the Netherlands, England posted a world record score of 498 runs, where Dawid Malan, Phil Salt, Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone took a toll on the Dutch bowler. However, Jason Roy, one of the star batters of the team failed to deliver.

Roy took the chance with both hands in the 2nd ODI against the Dutch side, where he played a brilliant knock of 73 runs in 60 balls and led England’s run chase. Roy also completed the milestone of playing 100 ODIs for the English side.

Jason Roy elated upon playing 100 ODIs

English opener Jason Roy completed his 100th ODI cap in the 2nd ODI against the Netherlands. Roy has called this occasion an honor and privilege. He also congratulated his fellow teammate Jos Buttler, who completed the milestone of 150 ODI caps.

“An incredible honour and privilege to have represented this England cricket team for 100 games. Very special to have the girls with me and to have shared the occasion with Jos Buttler for his 150th cap,” Roy said in his Instagram post.

Jason Roy has been an absolute gun player in the English white-ball setup. The power-hitter from Surrey has been a regular part of the side since the transformation of the English side. He made his ODI debut for England in 2015 against Ireland in Dublin. Roy was born in South Africa, but he moved to England when he was 10 years old.

Roy has scored 3732 ODI runs at 40.12, courtesy of 9 centuries and 21 half-centuries. Apart from ODIs, Roy has been a vital part of the T20I squad as well. In the 2019 World Cup, Roy scored 443 runs at a brilliant average of 63.28, courtesy of four half-centuries and one century.

Roy has flourished under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan who has backed him in the team despite having a lean patch for very long. Moeen Ali handed the 100th ODI cap to Jason Roy.