One day cricket highest score: World record One day cricket score

England are up against the Netherlands in the 1st ODI of the 3-match ODI series. This was England’s first ODI in almost 11 months, and they came with all guns blazing. They lost the wicket of Jason Roy early, but the rest is history.

Phil Salt and Dawid Malan scored their individual centuries, and they combined for a 222-run partnership for the 2nd wicket. Salt scored 122 runs in 93 balls, whereas Malan scored 125 runs in 109 balls. Apart from Salt & Malan, Jos Buttler was also at his very best and smashed a blazing century in just 47 balls, and he completed his 150 runs in just 65 balls.

Liam Livingstone also scored a smashing half-century, and he completed the milestone in just 17 balls by hammering the Dutch bowlers. In the end, England scored 498 runs, which is the highest score in the history of ODI cricket.

England have also scored the 2nd highest score in the history of ODI cricket. In 2018, the batters of England were at their best against Australia, where they scored a massive total of 481 runs at the Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham. The pitch at Trent Bridge is absolutely brilliant for batting, and the English batters took a full toll on it.

Alex Hales and Jonny Bairstow scored excellent half-centuries for the English side, whereas Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan scored outstanding half-centuries.

England’s score of 444/3 against Pakistan in 2016 is also in the top-3 list of the highest ODI scores. Interestingly, that match was also played at the Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham only. Alex Hales played a knock of 171 runs in that match, whereas Jos Buttler, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan scored half-centuries.

Sri Lanka scored 443/9 runs against the Netherlands in Amstelveen in 2006, where Sanath Jayasuriya and Tillakaratne Dilshan scored brilliant half-centuries for the Island nation. In 2015, South Africa scored 439/2 against West Indies, courtesy of centuries from Hashim Amla, Rilee Rossouw and AB de Villiers.