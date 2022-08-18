Andrew Strauss new wife name: Andrew Strauss new partner and Andrew Strauss family members

Andrew Strauss new wife name: The SportsRush brings you the family details of the former English captain Andrew Strauss.

The Lord’s in London is currently hosting the 1st test of the 3-match test series between England and South Africa. The 2nd test of the match has been dedicated to the Ruth Strauss Foundation. Ruth Strauss Foundation is a foundation started by former English captain Andrew Strauss in the name of his late wife Ruth Strauss.

Every year, one game at the Lord’s has been dedicated to the foundation, and the ground gets planned in red theme for the day. The spectators are also encouraged to wear red for the game. Even the South African players were wearing red caps during the event.

Andrew Strauss was one of the finest batters to play for England. He scored 7037 test runs at 40.91, with the help of 21 centuries and 27 half-centuries, whereas he also has 4205 ODI runs under his belt.

Andrew Strauss new wife name

Ruth Strauss was the first wife of Andrew Strauss, who was an actor from Australia, and she became a business executive later on. She passed away in December 2018 because of lung cancer. After her death, Strauss launched the Ruth Strauss Foundation.

Andrew Strauss and Ruth Strauss got married in 2003, and they went on to have two sons, Sam and Luca. Strauss met Ruth in early 2003 in Australia during the tour. Strauss was named the director of England cricket in 2015, but he left the job in 2018 to spend time with Ruth, who was going through her cancer treatment.

Our deepest sympathies to Andrew Strauss and his family following the passing of his wife Ruth after a battle with lung cancer. Strauss has said in a statement: “It gave us huge comfort that she was in Australia, the land of her birth, surrounded by those who loved her.” pic.twitter.com/M00NeGg1K5 — The Cricket Paper (@TheCricketPaper) December 29, 2018

Strauss was recently pictured cuddling with a girl named Antonia Laing, who works with investment bank JP Morgan as a marketing executive. Both of them were seen watching a Wimbledon game at the Central Court this year. However, there has been no confirmed proof regarding the relationship of both.

Strauss still lives with his two sons Sam and Luca, and he has not married anyone yet after the demise of his first wife.