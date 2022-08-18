Ruth Strauss death reason: What is Ruth Strauss foundation?

Ruth Strauss death reason: Former England captain Andrew Strauss runs the Ruth Strauss foundation in the name of his late wife.

The 2nd day of the Lord’s test between England and South Africa will be dedicated to the Ruth Strauss Foundation. Every year, a day gets dedicated to Ruth Strauss Foundation, and the spectators are encouraged to wear red. The entire Ruth Strauss Foundation Test will be dedicated to the same cause.

Last year, the test between England and India at Lord’s raised funds of £1,204,447, which surpassed the amount raised in 2019 and 2020. Andrew Strauss runs the foundation on the name of his late wife.

Ruth Strauss death reason

Ruth Strauss was the wife of former English batter and captain Andrew Strauss who passed away in 2018 at the age of 46 due to incurable lung cancer that affects nonsmokers. After her death, Strauss started the foundation to in order to support the families facing the death of a parent.

“The idea of setting up the foundation came up with Ruth in the last few months of her life. Ruth desperately wanted to help those affected by this terrible disease and she had a very strong sense of charity – in the broadest sense – of helping others less fortunate than ourselves,” Andrew Strauss said about the foundation.

“In addition to the incredible funds raised, Red for Ruth is also about raising awareness, breaking taboos and, in Ruth’s words, helping families ‘do death well.'”

Red jacket ✅

Red tie ✅

Red trousers ✅

The magnificent red shoes ✅ Sir Andrew Strauss is kitted out for #RedForRuth – are you wearing red today? Send us a snap! 📸 pic.twitter.com/Kigu38DcPq — Ruth Strauss Foundation (@RuthStraussFdn) August 18, 2022

According to reports in the UK, more than 23,600 parents with dependent children die every year, and the foundation works for them only. The foundation provides emotional support for families to prepare for the death of a parent and it also raises awareness of the need for more research in the fight against the disease.

The foundation receives donations through their website by different modes of payment, and they organize many fundraisers as well for the same.