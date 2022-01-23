Anushka Sharma daughter face: Daughter of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrates father’s half-century at Newlands

Anushka Sharma daughter face: Virat Kohli’s 64th half-century was accompanied by the shutterbugs capturing his wife and daughter together.

During the 3rd One-Day International between India and South Africa at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town, star Indian batter Virat Kohli notched up his 64th ODI half-century to place India in a position of strength en route the score of 287/10 posted by South Africa.

The half-century moment came off the 5th delivery of the 25th Over bowled by Proteas all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo, after Kohli drove a full delivery outside the off-stump towards the sweeper cover for a single.

What followed post the single was a beautiful moment to savour for every Virat Kohli fan, as their former skipper brought out a cradle celebration, while looking at his wife-cum-actor Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika Kohli.

The star husband-wife duo have up till now shied away from revealing their daughter’s face before the media and public gaze; but Anushka finally decided to bring herself with her baby girl in her arms to applaud what was a fine knock from Kohli yet again.

However, the 33-year-old’s knock could not last much longer, as a leading edge off a quicker delivery bowled by Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj was pouched comfortable by skipper Temba Bavuma at the Cover region.

Anushka Sharma daughter face

Beautiful moment for Virat Kohli as a father.pic.twitter.com/2DeNNm0Xjc — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 23, 2022

How Twitterati reacted on Vamika Kohli cheering for Virat Kohli

OMG🥰🥰🥰 Cutest picture on the internet today 🔥 #VamikaKohli❤️ Her face is exactly the Xerox copy of his dad @imVkohli 😻😻😻 pic.twitter.com/FkLrI3douo — Tamil Viratians 🏏 (@Tamil_Viratians) January 23, 2022

OMG Virat-Anushka’s daughter’s first TV appearance is it? She looks like a carbon copy of her father! #INDvSA — Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac) January 23, 2022

Daughter clapping for your success , best thing one can experience , Happy for Kohli ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XbeQNn2RTK — “ (@KohlifiedGal) January 23, 2022

For more Cricket related news, click here.