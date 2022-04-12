Cricket

“Are Bhai kya kar Raha hai yaar tu”: Axar Patel on Rishabh Pant making weird noises behind the wickets

Rishabh Pant is famous for his chatters behind the wickets, and Axar Patel has revealed his reaction to the same.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Sinatraa Tweets about a potential return to playing VALORANT professionally
Next Article
"12th Chahal aur 13th Axar": Axar Patel reveals how Mumbai Indians used to select their playing 11 in IPL 2013
Cricket Latest News
Axar Patel was signed by Mumbai Indians in 2013, but he could only make his IPL debut in 2014 for the Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab).
“12th Chahal aur 13th Axar”: Axar Patel reveals how Mumbai Indians used to select their playing 11 in IPL 2013

Axar Patel was signed by Mumbai Indians in 2013, but he could only make his…