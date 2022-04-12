“Are Bhai kya kar Raha hai yaar tu”: Axar Patel on Rishabh Pant making weird noises behind the wickets

Rishabh Pant is famous for his chatters behind the wickets, and Axar Patel has revealed his reaction to the same.

Axar Patel has been putting up some excellent performances with the bat this season for the Delhi Capitals. Axar was retained along with Rishabh Pant, Anrich Nortje, and Prithvi Shaw ahead of the IPL 2022 auction by Delhi Capitals.

On the show “Breakfast with Champions”, Axar Patel talked with Gaurav Kapoor about various topics. He also revealed the reason behind his name change from Axar Patel to Akshar Patel.

Axar Patel on Rishabh Pant making weird noises

Axar Patel is currently playing under Rishabh Pant in the IPL 2022 for Delhi Capitals. In the last one year, Rishabh has become a regular in all three formats for the Indian team. Pant is famous for his chatters during wicket-keeping, and it has been recorded in the stump mics as well.

Axar said that Rishabh Pant can definitely make a show for his stump-mic recordings. Patel insists that the chatters are fine, but the noises he makes while wicket-keeping is very weird. Axar revealed that he even asked Pant what is he doing, but Pant said that he is doing it to entertain.

“His chatters are still nice, but the noises he (Rishabh Pant) makes,” Axar said while laughing.

“I tell him ‘What are you Doing.'”

“Rishabh says ‘Need some fun around, we’ll get bored otherwise’.”

Axar Patel also revealed that Rishabh has the habit of throwing things around at slip, and the slip cordon should be alert while Rishabh is keeping. However, Axar said that Rishabh stays in control when Virat Kohli is there.

“The person next to him should always be alert. When Virat is there, he controls himself,” Axar revealed.

“But if Puji Bhai, Mayank, KL are there, there’s no holding him back.”

Rishabh Pant was made the captain of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, he was made the official captain later on.