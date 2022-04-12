“The correct spelling is Akshar”: Axar Patel reveals how his name got changed from Akshar Patel to Axar Patel

Axar Patel has revealed how the spelling of his name got changed from Akshar Patel to Axar Patel in an interview with Gaurav Kapoor.

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel is playing for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2022. He was retained along with Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, and Anrich Nortje ahead of IPL 2022 auction.

Axar made his test debut last year against England in Chennai, where he impressed everyone by picking 7 wickets in the game. He was also selected in India’s squad for ICC T20 World Cup in 2021, but he was later replaced by Shardul Thakur.

Axar recently appeared on the show “Breakfast with Champions” with Gaurav Kapoor, and he revealed a lot of stories in the show. In one interesting incident, he spoke about how his name got changed from Akshar Patel to Axar Patel.

Axar Patel reveals the story behind his name change

There has been a lot of confusion about the name of Axar Patel or Akshar Patel. Axar said that his correct spelling is “Akshar”, but it got changed before the ICC U-19 World Cup. Patel revealed that there was a camp in Bangalore before the world cup.

“So the correct spelling is Axar, but I was in Bangalore for the U-19 camp before the World Cup,” Axar said.

Axar said that they asked for his passport as the world cup was going to happen in Australia, but he was not having one. To receive the passport, he required a license and leaving certificate from school. However, Axar was not having a license as he was just 17, so he went to his school for leaving certificate.

“When I went to school for leaving certificate, the Principal made it Axar,” Axar Patel revealed.

So, the school principal made the name “Äxar”, and the passport came with the name Axar Patel. Axar revealed that the people in NCA asked about his name, but his father said that nothing can be changed now.

“Now nothing can be changed,” Axar reveals his father’s reaction.

Axar was later selected for Mumbai Indians and the Indian team, so he never tried to change it again.

“Everything is going well, let’s not change Axar and disturb things,” Axar said while smiling.