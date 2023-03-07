Are Shubman Gill and Rashmika Mandanna dating: Have Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan broken up?

Indian opening batter Shubman Gill’s personal life has emerged to be a hot-topic of discussion amongst fans for quite some time now. Just when you’d feel that talks pertaining his relationship status have dried up, the social media will make sure that a fresh content crops up out of nowhere.

Just a day ago, a verified Instagram page – ‘instantbollywood‘ had come up with a revelation that Gill has named the renowned Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna as his crush in a recent media interaction.

“In a recent media interaction, Shubman Gill was asked about the actress he liked the most. Initially, Shubman tried to avoid answering the question by laughing it off but when probed further, he named Rashmika Mandannna and said that he has a crush on her,” read the Instagram post of the page.

Are Shubman Gill and Rashmika Mandanna dating

It did not take long for the supposed factual news to spread like wildfire across social media platforms considering the huge popularity and fan base the two have.

However, Gill did not take too long to hit the comments section of the post and mentioned that he has not interacted with any such media website/portal, and thereby simply quashed the veracity of such a claim.

“Which media interaction was this, that I myself don’t know anything about!,” commented Gill as a reply to the post.

Have Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan broken up?

It was only in August last year, when Gill and Hindi movie actor Sara Ali Khan were spotted spending some time together in a popular restaurant in Mumbai. Since then, rumors that the two have been dating each other have been doing rounds amongst the fans.

Although the two have not officially confirmed their romantic relationship, Gill did not explicitly deny the same during his appearance in a popular Punjabi chat show hosted by actor Sonam Bajwa a few months ago.

Much earlier, he was also linked to Sara Tendulkar – daughter of the legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar, ever since the two started commenting on each other’s posts on Instagram. However, there were certain verified reports which claimed that it all ended pretty soon as the duo unfollwed each other on the app in August last year itself.