Shubman Gill Dangal: Has The Indian Cricketer Acted In A Movie?

A passionate, hard-working individual who has put in the hard yards to achieve his/her life goal more often than not earns the respect of a significant section of a populace as they keep growing in stature. Add your pretty privilege to it, and you’d for certain be viewed as a thirst trap for eminent people associated with the world of advertising and branding we are inhabiting in. Presently, Indian batter Shubman Gill is that hot property who’s turning people’s heads in awe and managing to pull their lips into the shape of an “O” after uttering “Wow”!

The right-handed batter from Punjab has grace and class personified, which continues to be on display via his delightful strokes on the field of play. Even off-the-field, Gill carries a similar persona having appeared in multiple video advertisements, walked the ramp and also worked as a dubbing artist. Therefore, conjectures around him having acted or played a character in a movie are understandable in this age of social media.

However, the truth of the matter is that Shubman Gill is yet to act in a movie. The rumours of him having played a part in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Dangal’ (2016) are all baseless and factually incorrect.

The crux of the above mentioned assumption, which has been doing rounds across social media platforms for over a year now, is rather hilarious and has in it for people to have their heads scratching in wonder. More of a meme material now, it is the eerie similarity with respect to the facial features of Gill and actor Fatima Sana Shaikh (who played Geeta Phogat in the movie) which has got the people.

While a majority of people are versed with the actual fact, the uncanny resemblance between the two stars from different fields altogether has got a few of the not-so-aware ones somehow believe that Gill played the character of the champion wrestler.

Although Gill has not intended to have a place in the showbiz industry as of now, he is indeed in close acquaintance with people associated with the same in some way or the other. While he was once rumoured to be dating actor Sara Ali Khan, talks of his alleged romantic relationship with Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, continues to be a favourite topic of discussion amongst their fans. Most recently, he was also snapped alongside the new internet sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry or “Bollywood’s BFF”.

While Shubman Gill Is Yet To, A Few Indian Cricketers Have Tried Hands At Acting

The inseparable bond between Indian cinema and cricket has handed a few Indian cricketers with an opportunity to work in the movies over the years, be it in the form of cameos, as background artists, or even roles of characters with significant screen time.

For instance, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had lent voice to a character in an animated movie titled ‘Jumbo’ (2008). Former batter Ajay Jadeja was handed an important role in Yusuf Khan’s ‘Khel’ (2003).

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan had played the character of an Interpol officer in a Tamil movie titled ‘Cobra’ (2022), while veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan was handed a Bollywood debut in ‘Double XL’ later in the year.

Apart from them, the legendary Kapil Dev had also starred in a few movies namely ‘Stumped’ (2003), ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ (2004) and ‘Iqbal’ (2005), while former batter Vinod Kambli had also bagged a role in the Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt-starrer ‘Annarth’ (2002).

Notably, the ever talented singer-actor Hardavinder Singh Sandhu, alias Harrdy Sandhu, who had represented India Under-19 and Punjab as a fast bowler in 2005, is the only former cricketer who has managed to make a huge name for himself in showbiz.