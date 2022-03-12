“As a South Indian, if you connect with movies, you don’t need a better bond beyond that”: R Ashwin talks about his relationship with Royals captain Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2022

In a video with Rajasthan Royals, R Ashwin has talked about his relationship with the captain of the side Sanju Samson.

Rajasthan Royals have always been criticized for their weak bowling, but they have accurately fixed the department this time around. With the arrival of R Ashwin & Yuzvendra Chahal in spin and Trent Boult & Prasidh Krishna in pace, the Royals have strengthened their bowling.

The overall squad has a mixture of youth and experience. R Ashwin, who has also captained Punjab in the past comes with a lot of experience, and he will lead the spin lineup of Rajasthan Royals.

R Ashwin talks about his relationship with Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals released a video with R Ashwin where he talked about his relationship with Sanju Samson. Ashwin said that the bond between him and Sanju is like brothers. He revealed that Samson calls Ashwin “Anna”, which means elder brother.

“He (Samson) doesn’t call me by my name, he just calls me Anna, which means elder brother. So that’s a sort of respect and mutual love we have,” Ashwin said.

It is well known that R Ashwin loves watching South Indian movies. He said that Sanju Samson also loves watching Tamil movies and connecting with movies is a bigger bond than anything.

“Sanju is someone who watches Tamil Movies. I come from Tamil Nadu and he comes from Kerala. He is a big movie buff, so am I. We start connecting from there and as a South Indian, if you connect with movies, you don’t need a better bond beyond that,” Ashwin added.

R Ashwin further said that he is a fan of Rohit Sharma, and Sanju is as special as him. He also said that it’s just a matter of time that Sanju blasts on the International stage as well.

“I used to be such a fan of Rohit Sharma, and Rohit is a special player. Sanju is equally special I think. It’s just that he has not broken those barriers at the International level. I think it’s just a matter of time though,” Ashwin said about Sanju Samson.